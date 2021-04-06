Anker PowerWave 10 vs Moshi Porto Q: which wireless charger is best?

Tired of constantly fighting with tangled cables? We've spent hours finding the best wireless chargers for smartphones – Android and iPhone – that only require you playing your device on the stand and... that's it. Today, we're comparing Anker PowerWave 10 and Moshi Porto Q, two of the best on the market.

Only a few years ago, wireless charging seemed like a distant fantasy but the widespread adoption of the Qi standard means that all modern smartphones can be charged via inductive charging on a stand or pad, quickly and simply.

There are loads of different wireless charging accessories on the market, including most recently Apple's own MagSafe Duo Charge, and we've tested them all to find out which ones work and which ones don't. Or, at least, which ones are worse.

Let's jump into the buying comparison guide.

Best wireless chargers: Features

Before we get into everything else, the most notable difference between the Anker PowerWave 10 and Moshi Porto Q is a big one: Moshi's charger can actually storage charge and therefore acts as both a wireless charger and power bank for when you're on the go, with a 5,000mAh capacity.

If you're looking for something that successfully bridges the gap between wireless charging and a large portable battery, Moshi has you covered and then some. It does mean the Porto Q is more expensive than Anker's PowerWave 10, but that's the reason (and, we think, a reasonable one).

Both the PowerWave and Porto can deliver between 5W and 15W of power to devices – more for Samsung devices, less for iPhones, due to manufacturer-controlled limitations. A huge range of smartphones are supported, including pretty much all major models from the past few years.

At their core, both of these are plug-and-play wireless chargers: your smartphone most likely has the capability to charger without any fuss after being placed on the respective charging pads. It's what makes wireless charging so simple and elegant.

Best wireless chargers: Design

The design differences between the two should be fairly obvious.

Anker's PowerWave is a much more traditional-looking wireless charger, with a classic stand design that will fit seamlessly into most bedside table or desk setups. Moshi's Porto, meanwhile, has a more non-traditional design that works to cushion your phone before securing it in place with a silicon band.

Your preference is really the deciding factor here. Personally, we like the more traditional and simplistic PowerWave design, especially alongside your usual black desktop monitors and speakers. But the Moshi looks really cool and the grey isn't half bad.

Anker PowerWave 10 vs. Moshi Porto Q: Which is best?

Overall, we'd recommend the Anker PowerWave 10 for most people. While the Moshi has the novel battery pack built-in, which means it can charge your phone from anywhere, we think the PowerWave's dramatically lower price makes up for it.

If you're really interested in getting portable power, Anker and other manufacturers make a huge range of portable batteries, some with over 15,000mAh (ie, three times as much as Moshi's). You can likely get a PowerWave 10 and decent portable charger for the same price as Moshi's Porto Q.

