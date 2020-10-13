Amazon Prime Day gaming deals: Razer Kraken gaming headsets now 40% OFF!

Our picks for some of the best Prime Day deals so far have been dominated by audio products, with killer deals on JBL's Boombox Bluetooth speakers and other leading audio tech leading the Prime Day charge.

We've got a great crossover deal this time focused around gaming! During Prime Day, shoppers can get a Kraken gaming headset on sale for just $49.99! Amazon is slashing up to 40% off select Kraken gaming headsets, with varying discounts depending on available colors.

Razer gaming headset often rank as some of the best gaming headsets available and the Kraken gaming headset is no different. Compatible for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo, the Kraken gaming headset features immersive 7.1 surround sound, a retractable noise-isolating microphone, and a comfortable design suitable for extended gameplay sessions.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset w/ Microphone (Black)

Was: $79.99 | Now: $49.99 | Savings: $30 (37%)

One of the best wired gaming headsets on the market, the Razer Kraken features complete 7.1 surround sound capability, a retractable noise-isolating microphone, comfortable earcups and a simple 3.5mm audio jack hookup. At 30% off, this deal is a no brainer and would make an excellent gift or upgrade.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset w/ Microphone (Green)

Was: $79.99 | Now: $49.99 | Savings: $30 (37%)

One of the best wired gaming headsets on the market, the Razer Kraken features complete 7.1 surround sound capability, a retractable noise-isolating microphone, comfortable earcups and a simple 3.5mm audio jack hookup. At 30% off, this deal is a no brainer and would make an excellent gift or upgrade.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset w/ Microphone (Quartz Pink)

Was: $79.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $20 (25%)

One of the best wired gaming headsets on the market, the Razer Kraken features complete 7.1 surround sound capability, a retractable noise-isolating microphone, comfortable earcups and a simple 3.5mm audio jack hookup. At 30% off, this deal is a no brainer and would make an excellent gift or upgrade.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset w/ Microphone (Mercury White)

Was: $79.99 | Now: $59.99 | Savings: $20 (25%)

One of the best wired gaming headsets on the market, the Razer Kraken features complete 7.1 surround sound capability, a retractable noise-isolating microphone, comfortable earcups and a simple 3.5mm audio jack hookup. At 30% off, this deal is a no brainer and would make an excellent gift or upgrade.View Deal

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition RGB USB Gaming Headset (Black)

Was: $149.99 | Now: $119.99 | Savings: $30 (20%)

Razer's Kraken Kitty Edition offers complete RGB control and upgrades to a USB connection for easy setup and use. Now just $119, this would be an excellent gift for any budding gamer or streamer looking to add a little style to their gaming sessions.View Deal

