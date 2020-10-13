Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals: Get 40% OFF the Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker right now!

Bringing more of the best Prime Day deals happening right now front and center, sound junkies and audiophiles once again are blessed with sweet deal on Bose's SoundLink Revolve portable Bluetooth speaker.

Now on sale for just $119, Amazon is taking 40% off what T3 has rated as one of the best Bluetooth speakers available! It's compact yet powerful design makes it the perfect on-the-go speaker, and provides the sound quality and playback expected of a Bose product.

The clarity and range, coupled with a 14 hour battery life, make this Bluetooth speaker an excellent choice for shoppers hunting for deals or the best Christmas gifts.

If you're looking for an excellent stocking stuffer, this is a great little gift at it's price. You save $80 today, and in comparison to other Bluetooth speakers this Bose SoundLink Revolve offers an incredible value at this price. Expect this deal to move fast!

Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Triple Black)

Was: $199 | Now: $119 | Prime Day Savings: $80 (40%)

A killer Bluetooth speaker that sounds s good as it looks, the Bose SoundLink Revolve features signature Bose 360 wireless surround sound, rugged outdoor-ready construction, and up to 12 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker (Lux Gray)

Was: $199 | Now: $119 | Prime Day Savings: $80 (40%)

A killer Bluetooth speaker that sounds s good as it looks, the Bose SoundLink Revolve features signature Bose 360 wireless surround sound, rugged outdoor-ready construction, and up to 12 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge.

