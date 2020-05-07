Adidas' new 4D Run 1.0 running shoes are made with "light and oxygen on a 3D printer"

Adidas is celebrating the third anniversary of its 4D technology by launching a brand new model called Adidas 4D Run 1.0. Each day of the week from Monday – Friday, adidas.com "will shine a light on one ground-breaking 4D model which has helped build the legacy of the innovative franchise and reinvent performance running sneaker culture."

Given how popular running is at the moment and how the best running shoes sell out pretty much straight after they hit the shelves, it is in everyone's best interest to check out the new Adidas 4D Run 1.0 as soon as possible. Sure, it is a bit on a pricey side – £169.95 is a decent sum for a pair of running shoes – but considering the tech and innovation that went into creating these shoes, the price is somewhat justified.

• Buy the Adidas 4D Run 1.0 at Adidas – the shoes go on sale at 11 pm GMT Thursday 7 May

Produced in partnership with California-based firm Carbon, Adidas 4D is the first footwear made with light and oxygen on a 3D printing machine, "unlocking the ability to create bespoke performance products for athletes and individuals at pace and scale."

Adidas 4D – a different approach to running shoe design

Earlier this year I had the chance to speak to Sam Handy, VP design/running at Adidas, about what he thinks will be the driving force in running shoe innovation in the near future. Of course, what I thought he'll say is that it will be all about high stack carbon shoes, like the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% or the many Nike Vaporfly alternatives, such as the Brooks Hyperion Elite or even the Adidas Adizero Pro, but no.

Sam said for Adidas, the future is all about 4D (and sustainability), because this technology allows designers to create a sole that's a single unit – no glueing involved – with different running dynamics in different areas of the sole. So, at the back, you have soft cushioning that reduces impact force when you land and at the front, you get the roll and the responsiveness that helps you move forward more easily.

And this is exactly what the Adidas 4D Run 1.0 does. It has a digitally-printed midsole that's created based on many years of data gathered from Adidas athletes: using these insights, Adidas came up with a unique 3D-printed lattice structure tuned to cushion and support the feet exactly where needed.

Here are the key stats of the Adidas 4D Run 1.0: these running shoes have a regular fit and a lace closure so they are less snug than racing shoes like the Hoka One One Carbon X. They are not the lightest of shoes – a size UK 8.5 comes in at 318 grams – but they definitely not heavy. The 10 mm drop makes the Adidas 4D Run 1.0 a good choice for beginner runners but more seasoned road runners can also benefit from wearing these shoes.