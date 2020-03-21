ABC Mouse free for 30 days: Free online classes for kids ages 2 through 8

Try ABC Mouse free for 30 days - keep your child learning at home!

As school districts across the country are shutting down due to Coronavirus concerns, thousands of children will be missing out on the rest of their school year education. Thankfully, you can keep your child occupied and on track with online homeschooling.

For a limited time, ABCmouse.com is offering a 30-day free trial period of their online homeschooling service. Designed to cover Preschool through 2nd grade, ABC Mouse offers a full curriculum covering math, reading, science, social studies, and more.

Online homeschooling is an option that many parents may not have thought about, but it's important — both for the sake of your child and your sanity — that you keep your child learning at home when they can't be at school.

You don't want to let your child miss out on their education at a time like this, but you may want to know more about online homeschooling and ABCmouse.com. Read on to learn more about the ABC Mouse 30-day free trial and their ongoing online homeschooling service.

ABCmouse.com | 30 Day Free Trial!

Designed for children ages 2 to 8 years old, ABCmouse.com is an interactive online home schooling service with more than 850 lessons across 10 learning levels (Preschool - 2nd Grade).

View Deal

How much does online homeschooling cost with ABC Mouse?

Signing up today will get you one month free of ABC Mouse's full curriculum, featuring 10 learning levels, over 850 interactive lessons and over 9,000 interactive activities.

After the first 30 days, you can continue your child's education with one of the following payment plans:

Monthly Subscription: $9.95/month

$9.95/month Annual Subscription: $59.95/year - 49% off the regular annual fee

With the annual subscription currently on sale for $59.95, this would definitely be the better value to go with. Either way, whether you choose the monthly or the annual subscription plan you're spending less than $150 a year on a full online homeschooling service for your child.

About ABC Mouse online homeschooling

Developed by a team of learning experts, ABCmouse.com is an early learning program for kids ages 2 through 8. Complete with a full curriculum that covers reading and writing, math, social studies, sciences and health, and the arts, ABC Mouse teaches children through a series of engaging games, puzzles, and activites.

Through 10 different learning levels that cover Preschool up to 2nd grade, kids can take part in over 850 lessons and over 9,000 individual learning activities. ABC Mouse also offers printable learning activities for your kids to complete offline. It also features online progress tracking, so parents can watch their child learn and grow as they complete their online homeschooling.

You can also read more about the curriculum board over at ABC Mouse. Consisting of teachers and educational experts, each lesson and activity is carefully curated to ensure children are learning what they need in a way they can relate to.

Is online homeschooling right for my child?

Online homeschooling has been growing in popularity over the past years, but many parents may not be sure if online homeschooling is right for their child.

With how many online homeschooling services are designed, they can provide learning methods that may be more suitable to your child's needs. Especially at younger ages, it's important that kids learn in a manner that is most effective for them. While each child learns differently, lessons that are presented in a more interactive manner tend to leave the longest lasting impression on a child.

ABCMouse does this by making each lesson engaging through games, puzzles, and other fun activities. While this may not be the best method for all children, many kids learn through continuous action and repetition. Condensing their lessons into fun, interactive games gives a child the opportunity to learn at a pace and style that is both familiar and comfortable to them.

Now may be the right time to switch your child over to online homeschooling, but it's important to find the service that's right for them. While many counties and states in the US are only shutting down for a couple weeks, that may change without notice and your kids may be out of school for the next few months.

Try ABC Mouse free for 30 days now to see if online homeschooling is right for your kids.