5 best cheap binocular deals in the Prime Day sales

If you've been thinking of trying a bit of birdwatching or nature-spotting this summer, there are some excellent binocular deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale – on now – that could get you kitted out for a bargain price. We often see a handful of good binocular offers amongst the best Prime Day deals, and this year is no exception. The deals are better in the US than they are in the UK, mainly because there's a big Celestron sale in the US for Prime Day (opens in new tab). But there are offers worth checking out wherever you are – we've picked the best price drops in both territories here.

In the UK, our pick of the bunch is the Olympus 8x40 S binoculars, with 43% off. These mid-range binos are surprisingly good quality. Although the image quality isn't quite as pin-sharp as with super high-end models, there's really not a lot in it – impressive for the price. Reviewers say these deliver very sharp, bright views that are true to life in terms of colour. With an ergonomic design, and easy to adjust focus rings, these feel much pricier than they are, too (and that's at full price). You've also got weatherproofing and a padded carry case included. (This YouTube video looks at the 8x40 S and compares it to cheaper knock-off as well as pricier Leicas, and is worth a watch if you're thinking of buying.)

If you're not sure what you're looking for, a browse through our best binoculars guide (or, for wannabe twitchers specifically, our ranking of the best binoculars for birdwatching).

There are also a bunch of kids' binos on offer, as well as models from no-name brands, which you may or may not want to take a punt on. In this roundup, we've focused on the respected and known binocular brands people happily pay full price for.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these deals

UK Prime Day binocular deals

(opens in new tab) Olympus Binocular 8x40 S: was £109.99, now £62.99 at Amazon (save £47) (opens in new tab)

There's 43% off these Olympus binos for Amazon Prime Day; which is the cheapest price we've seen on these binoculars. They punch well above their price tag in terms of image quality, are easy to use, and boast a wide field of view that's good for tracking moving subjects.

(opens in new tab) Bushnell Powerview 10x32 Roof Prism binoculars: was £43.49, now £34 at Amazon (save £9) (opens in new tab)

A bargain model from a big-name brand, these Bushnell Powerview Roof Prism binos are 22% off for Prime subscribers. They're on the chunkier side, but reviewers agree that they offer excellent image quality. Non-slip rubber coating stops them from slipping out of your grip.

(opens in new tab) Kylietech 12x42 binoculars: was £34.99, now £24.49 at Amazon (save £10.49) (opens in new tab)

We haven't heard of the brand, but these cheap binoculars come very well reviewed, and are 30% off in the Amazon Prime Day sales. They're waterproof and fogproof, and come with a smartphone mount, to make it easy to snap what you're seeing and share it.

(opens in new tab) Bushnell Pacifica 20x50 binoculars: was £38.99, now £31 at Amazon (save £7) (opens in new tab)

Another wallet-friendly model from Bushnell, these Pacifica binos have also had a price-drop in the Prime Day sales. They're not quite as well reviewed as the Powerviews above, but customers are still broadly positive in their reports, and agree that these perform well for the price – a good pick if you don't want to shell out too much for your new hobby.

US Prime Day binocular deals

(opens in new tab) Celestron Outland X 10x42 binoculars: was $104.95, now $62.99 at Amazon (save $42) (opens in new tab)

There's a massive 40% off these Outland X binoculars for Prime Day. These multi-purpose binos have a rubber coating for grip, and are waterproofed and nitrogen-purged for a range of outdoor nature-spotting activities. Views are great for the price, and overall these punch well above their price tag even at MSRP.

(opens in new tab) Celestron SkyMaster 15x70 binoculars: was $119.95, now $80.19 at Amazon (save $39) (opens in new tab)

Head to Amazon pronto if you want these bestselling Celestron binoculars with 33% off list price. They have a large aperture, making them suitable for nature-spotting in dim light conditions, as well as use for stargazing (although the 20x80 version below is better for dedicated stargazing, if that's your priority). Because they're Celestron, you know you're getting a quality product, and the reviews on these back that up.



Want to know what the different numbers mean? Check out our guide to how to choose binoculars for stargazing

(opens in new tab) Celestron SkyMaster 20x80 binocular: was $157.99, now $134.29 at Amazon (save $23) (opens in new tab)

With powerful magnification and a large objective lens, these binoculars are specifically for stargazing. Because they're on the heavy side, they include a tripod adapter for stable viewing. Elsewhere, you're getting the bright, sharp views and durable build you'd expect from Celestron.

Binoculars vs telescopes for stargazing: which is better?

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales