By Max Parker
The best iPhone 6 Plus cases and covers to buy 2015
Kit out your larger iPhone in one of these snazzy cases
Carrying an iPhone 6 Plus and a separate wallet might be too much, so why not combine the two? Incase clearly had the same idea, as this leather pouch not only protects and holds the biggest iPhone ever, but also a selection of cards and notes.
$69.99 | Incase
Along with offering protection for the back and sides, the back flips out and makes a great little movie watching kickstand. A dual-layered mix of materials adds a shock absorbent finish, so your phone has more chance of surviving a meeting with the pavement.
£24.99 | QDOS
If you're looking for tough, all over protection and a chance of picking up your iPhone 6 Plus from a drop unscathed, this isn't for you. At just 0.01 inches and weighing in at 4g, this is possibly the thinnest and lightest iPhone case around. The plastic is anti-slip and anti-bacterial and it's available in a few colours.
£19.99 | Native Union
It's not really the case that puts this on our list, but the nifty cord the protrudes from it, letting you attach it to any number of things. Kenu claims this is perfect for people who fish, ski, rock climb and so on, as you can loop it round your bag or jacket and ensure your phone doesn't go walkabouts.
$34.95 | Kenu
While the novelty of having a case that looks like a worn down book may have faded, Twelve South has still managed to pack a lot of charm into its BookBook line. The best innovation here is the skin that wraps around the iPhone and makes it removable from the wallet. It's like two cases in one.
£79.99 | Amazon
Want to still see the back of your new phone through the case? Go for the Tough Air. The textured TPU rear coating is really grippy, the rims are fully protected and it adds barely any weight to the iPhone 6 Plus.
£25 | Case Mate | Buy it now from Amazon
With advanced shock absorbant tech, along with a handy compartment for a couple of credit cards, this is a pretty good all-in-one cover for the 6 Plus. You'll get dual protection - so two layers, one made made of matte TPU and one of a matte polycarbonate, which combine to make sure your new phone will survive a drop or two.
£24.99 | Spigen | Buy it now on Amazon
Perfect for those who are a little clumsy, this case features premium D30 material in the rim to give outstanding protection when the device is dropped. It looks good too, with an orange rim and full protection for that Retina HD display.
£34.99 | Tech21
Available in a nice range of hues, this soft shell case uses a shock absorbing Flex polymer material to ensure your iPhone 6 Plus stays looking box fresh for your whole 2-year contract. The smooth texture adds a much needed bit of grip to the phone, but it doesn't completely ruin the classy Apple design.
$19.99 | Incipio | Buy it now on Amazon
Kit your iPhone 6 Plus out with a hint of class, with this genuine leather folio style cover from Brit brand Knomo. It'll offer all over protection for your spanking new device, yet keeps the slim factor, which is all important. The screens fully covered too, so it won't pick up any scratches while floating around your pocket or bag.
£39.99 | Knomo | Buy it now on Amazon