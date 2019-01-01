The best diaries for an organised 2019

Way back in 2017 how many times did you say to yourself ‘next year will be the year that I sort my life out’? Whether it’s a new job, finally moving out of your mum and dad’s house or bagging yourself a new partner, there’s one essential item that may help you to get things moving in the right direction - a diary.

No, we’re not referring to the book which you used to fill with teenage angst back when you felt like the world was against you in every possible way. We’re talking about somewhere where you can jot down meeting times, the date of the house viewing or when you’re going to finally meet that person that you’ve been chatting to on Tinder for eternity.

So what is there to know about selecting diaries? Not a lot really. The size is important - an A4 diary may be too inconvenient to lug about with you on a daily basis, while an A7 diary may be too small to keep up with your endless stream of meetings and social events.

For some, a diary may not cut it. Organisers provide places where you can jot down appointments, addresses, phone numbers, notes and more. Plus there’s the added bonus of being able to refill them and design your own organisation system.

If you’re particularly fussy about your stationary (and there’s no shame in that), you may want to think about the particulars. Fancy leather or hardback cover? Engraved with your initials or boasting a personalised layout? We’ve covered a variety of the best diaries and organisers in our list below, so you should find one that meets your requirements. Read on to discover!

1. Aspinal of London Large Executive Organiser Undeniable luxury gives this Aspinal diary our top spot Specifications Best for: Luxury Size: 24.5 x 19cm Layout: Week to view Reasons to buy + Beautifully luxurious look and feel + Loads of handy inclusions Reasons to avoid - May be too many extras for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Aspinal of London have long held a reputation for making exceptional leather goods, and it’s not difficult to see why when you look at our number one pick. Handmade from buttery soft Italian calf leather in a warm, rich cognac shade, with contrasting deep brown suede on the inside, this leather diary is the ultimate luxury piece. And, with beautiful paper (it really makes a difference) and added extras like a pen loop, credit card slots, tons of reference pages, and even a fold-out world map, it’s a real joy to use. If you’re looking for an investment piece to treasure, this is it.

2. Filofax Pocket Domino Soft Organiser Stay organised in style with this pastel coloured Filofax Specifications Best for: High-end feel Size: A5 Layout: Week to view Reasons to buy + Compact + Luxury soft finish Reasons to avoid - Too small for some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

First up, this pastel-coloured Filofax is undeniably beautiful, and will certainly add a touch of luxury to keeping on top of your work and appointments in the New Year, but it also goes big on functionality. It comes fully equipped with a pen holder, elasticated closure, ruled note paper, coloured paper and space for all your addresses and telephone numbers. It’s week by week page view, which will give you enough space to write down important events and appointments, but if you want somewhere to keep a more in-depth record of what you’re doing, you’ll probably want to opt for a bigger style of diary.

3. Collins Elite Compact Executive Diary 2018 If you like to plan down to the last detail, this executive diary is the one for you Specifications Best for: Busy bees Size: 21.2 x 16cm Layout: Day to a page Reasons to buy + Plan your day down to the hour + Space for notes and to-dos Reasons to avoid - May be organisational overkill for some Today's Best Deals $21.92 View at Amazon

If you’re the type of person who likes to plan their day down to the minute, or just a very busy person who has to do so out of necessity, the Collins executive diary is a godsend. A perennial classic, and with good reason, its tried-and-tested formula is a day-to-a-page format broken down by the hour, with ample room for notes, addendums, and even a pre-boxed to-do list. Whether your new year’s resolution is to get more organised, or you’re already there, this diary will surely prove to be a great pal to keep in your pocket.

4. Kate Spade New York Medium Agenda A stylish diary for those with a busy lifestyle Specifications Best for: Work Size: A5 Layout: Week to view Reasons to buy + Includes stickers and dividers + Decent size Reasons to avoid - A bit plain Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re looking to amp up your work stationery collection this new year, this Kate Spade New York diary looks to be a funky and functional choice. Its plain black design keeps things in the realm of the professional, but the gold spots give it a dose of personality that makes it stand out from the crowd. It’s a week to week page layout, allowing you to keep track of daily meetings and agendas, and you’ve also got some gold stickers and laminated dividers to help keep everything in order. Perfect for professionals who don’t like to compromise on aesthetics.

5. ARTBOX Personalised 2018 Leather Diary Take the already personal planner to the next level with this personalised diary Specifications Best for: A personal gift Size: Customisable Layout: Customisable Reasons to buy + Endlessly customisable + Eco-friendly recycled materials Reasons to avoid - Cost can escalate quickly Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you stop to think about it, there’s really very little quite as personal as a diary, and seeing as it’s something you’re going to use every day, why not take that personal nature and run with it? These personalised diaries from ARTBOX don’t just look great — although the immaculate recycled leather covers see to it that they do — their real charm lies in their customisability. Choose the binding, colour and finish of the leather; pick between day to a page or week to view layouts; and personally select the location, length, and even font of your initials or message. With their mind-boggling levels of personalisation, this makes a wonderful gift, or a lovely bespoke treat to yourself.

6. Faber & Faber Poetry Diary 2018: Royal Blue Reap weekly inspiration from one of London’s finest independent publishers Reasons to buy + Practical and elegant + Offers more value than the standard diary Reasons to avoid - Not the most diverse mix of poets Today's Best Deals $15.26 View at Amazon 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Buying a diary for its functionality is all very well and good, but if you want something a step or two above iCal in terms of personality, go for something like the Faber and Faber Poetry Diary. Each week-to-view page is overseen either by cover art or a poem from Faber’s archives, and the layout is simple and no-nonsense, with ample space for jotting down notes on each page. If you want hour-by-hour planning finesse, go for the Collins Executive Diary below, but for a beautiful volume with a new dose of inspiration each week, this is the one.

7. Personalised Script 2018 Weekly Diary Document your year with a beautifully bound, personalised diary Specifications Best for: Personalisation Size: A4/A5 Layout: Week to week Reasons to buy + Two different sizes available + Customise it yourself Reasons to avoid - Pricey for a diary Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This personalised diary would make a spot-on gift for friends or family who like to keep organised. Whether for work or leisure, this diary looks sleek and sophisticated and is completely customisable with a number of options. There’s a wide range of colours to choose from and you can add your name to the front cover. The pages are thick which is particularly good if you write in fountain pen as it won’t seep through the pages, and there is plenty of planning space in the back for general note taking. Quite pricey, but worth it for such a luxury diary.

8. A5 2018 Diary Antique Rose - Cath Kidston Stationery (Hardback) A fabulous floral diary for aficionados of all things vintage Specifications Best for: Vintage design Size: A5 Layout: Week to view Reasons to buy + Hardback + Fold out wallet Reasons to avoid - Heavier than some Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This Cath Kidston diary is the epitome of vintage adorableness with its pastel colours and rose print design, but is tougher than its sweet exterior might suggest. It is hardback which makes it durable, if a little heavy, but it has plenty of space to jot down your events, appointments and thoughts and even has a fold out wallet to keep any important bits and pieces safe. If you’re a lover of Cath Kidston, then this is one of the must have accessories for 2018.

9. Purple Trail Day 6 Month Planner This diary provides more of a fashion statement - if that’s your thing Specifications Best for: Super organisation Size: L11cmxW8.5cm Layout: Customisable Reasons to buy + Plenty of space to plan your day + Choose which month you want to start it Reasons to avoid - Smaller than others on the list Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Why a six month planner? Well they’re also available in 3 month and 24 months if you’re having moan. Anyway, to answer the question, you never know when you may suddenly decide that there’s too much stuff going on in your life for you to manage it in your mind. Or you may lose your diary and require a new one. The layout is pretty cool, with each day having its own schedule section, to-do section and a ‘don’t forget’ section, so you can plan each day within an inch of your life.

10. Ryman Kraft Owl Diary Page A Day A5 2018 A daily planner for those super busy schedules Specifications Best for: Daily planner Size: A5 Layout: Day to a page Reasons to buy + Lots of writing space + Calendar with useful dates Reasons to avoid - Not everyone’s favourite design Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’ve got a hectic year ahead, then this daily planner is the best diary for you. It has a cute owl design on the front and has a flexible cover, making it easy to write in and has a ribbon marker to help you keep track of the days. You’ll have enough space to create a timetable for each day, or jot down important notes on particular dates; perfect for any social butterfly (or Owl). For an equally organised alternative to the Collins Executive Diary with a bit more personality, look no further.