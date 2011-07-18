Games console concepts we wish were real

Previous Next 3/10

PS4

Will this be the successor to the PS3 and PS3 Slim? Designer Tai Chem certainly hopes so. Featuring a transparent design theme continued all the way down to the controller, a touchscreen will also allow you to select and click thumbnails that correspond with different elements of the disc. It's some way away from the classic black look, but all the same a feast for the eyes.

Designer Tai Chem on his PS4 and Xbox 720 concept consoles: "I'm a gamer, so I thought it'd be cool to come up with something interesting for a next gen console. I wanted to design something a little bit out there, incorporating new materials and technology. While it was primarily a styling exercise, I wanted to ground it in reality - having the touchscreen directly on the PS4 itself is doable, for example.

I think the future of gaming is direct, full-game downloads over the net. Physical discs will be history, and you'll have hot swappable drives with massive capacities."