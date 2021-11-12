Disney Plus Day: MCU, Boba Fett and 3 other unmissable things you must watch

Disney Plus Day is upon us. It's that magical time of the year where the House of Mouse unveils a whole host of exclusive new content coming to the platform, while also giving sneak-peeks of its upcoming slate of new shows and films.

This year is set to be no different as Disney Plus celebrates its second anniversary. Already, we've been given a good idea of what to expect, from Pixar and Marvel to Star Wars and National Geographic. The company has also put out a special subscription offer that runs until November 14th, allowing anyone to claim a month of the streaming service for a mere $1.99 / £1.99. Bargain.

A lot of this new content will be dropping the same day, meaning you can start watching some of the platform's latest goodies right away. Of course, the tantalising teases of what's on the horizon sure do make the event itself unmissable. So, with that in mind, here's five unmissable things I can't wait to see.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Season 2

(Image credit: National Geographic / Flora Hamilton )

Travel shows with celebrities have become a secret delight of mine – especially when the world was under lockdown. Whether that be Karl Pilkington on An Idiot Abroad, Richard Ayoade on Travel Man or my new favourite: The World According to Jeff Goldblum, being able to live vicariously through these stars' adventures did wonders for my mental health.

The Jurassic Park actor explored the world of sneakers, ice cream, pools, gaming and tons of other random topics in season one and is now back, with the first five episodes of season two dropping today. It's very amusing and well worth your time, getting the coveted 10 Goldblums out of 10 Goldblums from me.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Shang-Chi proved that the Marvel formula still has plenty of steam left in it. Simu Liu and Awkwafina gave admirable performances, both from an action and comedic standpoint. The 25th MCU film will launch on Disney Plus as part of the celebration, giving anyone the chance that missed out theatrically to see what all the fuss is about. On top of this, 13 Marvel films will receive a new IMAX expanded aspect ratio simultaneously, with Shang-Chi being included. Huzzah!

The Book of Boba Fett

(Image credit: Lucasfilm / Disney)

The next live-action Star Wars series is set to follow the galaxy's most infamous bounty hunter. While the first trailer has already dropped, Disney will premiere Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, a new special dedicated to the character.

With the show set to start streaming on December 29th this year, we definitely are due a more in-depth look at Temuera Morrison in action. Who knows? We might even get a first look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will see Ewan McGregor return to the iconic role.

Ciao Alberto

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Luca is utterly charming and one of my favourite Pixar films in years. If you haven't seen this animated flick, do yourself a favour and get it watched as soon as possible. Thankfully, we're now getting more from the town of Portorosso with a new animated short film titled Ciao Alberto, which will see Luca's best-friend Alberto try to prove himself as the best fisherman in the land. Naturally, hilarity ensues. It will debut today, so perfect for a back-to-back viewing with the original flick.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

More Marvel? Always! While Shang-Chi will premiere on Disney Plus the day of the event, something that is arguably more exciting is what comes next. Last December, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige gave us a sneak preview of Phase Four of the MCU, including announcements for Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and lots more.

As everything is constantly changing in this post-pandemic world, it's likely we'll get some updates on what stages of production these shows are all at. A special celebration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already been confirmed to turn up, alongside a teaser stating "an exciting look towards the future". You know Feige will be bringing the big guns.

I'm personally hoping to see the first footage of Ms. Marvel, the first Muslim Marvel superhero. Casting already looks incredible with Iman Vellani nailing the look from leaked images. A date would be good too since it was delayed to 2022. Not long now!

Disney Plus Day kicks off from 6AM PDT/ 9AM EDT/ 2PM GMT on November 12th. You can watch the event via Disney Plus or find out the announcements through its various social media channels. We'll of course keep you updated on the biggest announcements here at T3.