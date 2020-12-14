Casper vs Purple mattress: Which is better?

Looking for a high quality, bed-in-a-box mattress that provides a good level of comfort and support, at a competitive price? Casper vs Purple may well be the comparison you're considering. The Casper Original and the Purple Mattress are very popular options, and at first glance it’s not obvious how to choose between them.

There are, on the face of it, many similarities between these two market-leading mattresses. They’re both bed-in-a-box mattresses (although to be pedantic, the Purple mattress actually comes in a bag). Both are manufactured in the USA. They're both sold online. Both come with free shipping to the continental United States, and a 10 year warranty. And they’re both sold at a very similar price.

There is, however, one major difference. Although they look similar from the outside, on the inside the design of these two mattresses is radically different. And that means they feel very different to sleep on in. In this Casper vs Purple face-off article, we’ll explain how you can best choose between them.

Casper vs Purple: Design

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Casper) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Casper) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Casper) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Casper)

The Casper Original is an all-foam mattress. There are three layers in total. The top layer of perforated foam incorporates Airscape technology to increase airflow so you don’t get too hot at night. A second layer of premium foam is divided into three ergonomic zones to help align your spine and provide pressure relief. This layer sinks down under the pressure of your shoulders but remains firm around the hips, waist and lower back. Finally, a third base layer of high-density polyfoam is engineered to prevent sinking and sagging while supporting your whole body.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Purple) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Purple) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Purple) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Purple)

The Purple Mattress

The Purple Mattress also has a base layer of polyfoam, but there the similarity ends. The company, which was originally crowdfunded via Kickstarter, has invented its own unique filling for mattresses, which it calls Hyper-Elastic Polymer. This is a stretchy, spongy, gel-like material that works in a different way to memory foam.

Memory foam responds to the weight of your body in a proportionate way: the more you push down, the more it gives. Hyper-Elastic Polymer, however, remains firm as you push down on it… but only up to a certain point, at which it gives way. It's an original and inventive method of combining the firmness needed for spinal alignment with the softness required for pressure relief.

Verdict: Purple wins

The Casper Original and Purple Mattress are both constructed from high quality materials and designed in a thoughtful way. As a result, both mattress do a great job of striking the right balance between support and pressure relief. Purple is our winner here, though, by pushing mattress technology forward and creating something fresh and unique.

Casper vs Purple: Comfort and firmness

(Image credit: Casper)

The Casper Original

Cheap all-foam mattresses are notorious for giving the sleeper a ‘sinking’ feeling, and for overheating at night. However, the Casper avoids these issues masterfully. The aerated top layer provides great airflow, and allows the mattress to be temperature neutral. And the zoned support and effective combination of foam layers means it provides effective support along with pressure relief. Lie on it and you experience the ‘cradling’ feel of traditional memory foam, moulding to your body’s shape, while avoiding the feeling of sinking into the material: a great trick to pull off.

(Image credit: Purple)

The Purple Mattress

Because the Hyper-Elastic Polymer heart of the Purple Mattress is laid out as a grid, it does even better at promoting airflow and thus keeping you cool at night than the Casper. At the same the Hyper-Elastic Polymer material does a marvellous job at pressure relief on hips and shoulders, while the mattress stays firm overall, keeping you in good spinal alignment.

On the negative side, because it’s so unfamiliar, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. Many people love it; but some just don’t like the feel of it... although they usually find it difficult to explain why. The Casper Original and the Purple mattress are both close to a medium-firm, but the latter is just slightly firmer on the whole. For the average person, we’d describe them as a 6.5 and 7 respectively.

Verdict: Draw

If you like the feel of traditional memory foam, you’ll prefer the Casper Original; if you prefer a slightly firmer and springier feel, the Purple Mattress will appeal more. But in objective terms, both are very comfortable and supportive in their own way

Being slightly firmer, the Purple mattress is arguably a better bet for heavier people, back sleepers and stomach sleepers. By the same reasoning, the Casper Original is the one we’d recommend to side sleepers and lighter people.

Casper vs Purple: Price

Casper and Purple are keen to match each other on price, so it’s important to keep track of the latest discounts to see which is cheaper at any one time. On the day of writing, the Purple Mattress was $599 for a Twin, $799 for a Twin XL, $999 for a Full, $1,149 for a Queen, $1,449 for a King or Cal King, and $1,598 for a Split King.

The Casper Original, meanwhile, was slightly cheaper at $536 for a Twin, $626 for a Twin QL, $896 for a Full, $986 for a Queen, and $1,166 for a King or Cal King.

Confusing the situation slightly is the fact that sales are very common in the mattress world, so in reality a Purple mattress promo code or a great Nectar discount code or deal could change things entirely. Purple doesn't regularly offer huge discounts, but there will occasionally be a great price drop. Nectar occasionally knocks a bit of money off its mattress range, but more commonly you'll see sleep accessories bundled in – which is an excellent money saver if you need sheets, pillows etc, but not so much if you don't.

Verdict: Casper wins

Casper was slightly cheaper than Purple at all bed sizes at the time we wrote this article. However, by the time you’re reading this, things may have changed, so do check the latest cheap mattress deals for the current situation.

Casper vs Purple: The small print

(Image credit: Casper)

Casper Original

When you buy an Casper mattress, you get a 100-day free trial period, and can have the mattress collected free-of-charge within that period, if you decide you don’t want it. It comes with a 10-year guarantee, and free returns for unsatisfied customers. Casper ships anywhere in the US or Canada. Shipping is free to the 48 contiguous United States. White glove delivery costs $149.

Purple Mattress

Purple also offers a 100-day free trial period on its mattress, although you need to wait 21 days before returning it. You can ask for either a refund or an exchange. Your mattress also comes with a 10-year guarantee. Purple ships anywhere in the US and most of Canada. Shipping is free to the 48 contiguous United States. White glove delivery is not available.

Verdict: Draw

Both companies offer excellent customer service and benefits that are virtually identical. If white glove delivery is crucial to you, then go for the Casper, although be aware you'll have to pay for it.

Casper vs Purple: What other people think

(Image credit: Purple)

Casper Original

The Casper has received good feedback from customers, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from 557 reviewers on Amazon. 76% gave the Casper a five-star rating, while only 5% gave a one-star rating.

Trust Pilot averages the Casper brand at 4.3 out of 5 stars, across almost 6,000 reviews. The majority of user feedback is positive, with only 10 per cent rating it poor or bad. Most of this negative feedback concerns customer service, although others have complained that it is either too soft or too firm.

Purple Mattress

The Purple has a score of 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, based on 670 reviews to date. It has received five-star reviews from 66% of them, and one-star reviews from 11 per cent. Purple as a whole is rated at 3.4 out of 5 stars on Trust Pilot: however, weirdly there are just 10 reviews there in total, so there’s not really much to go on there.

Winner: Casper

While there’s not much in it, Casper just pips Purple to the post in terms of both the number of online reviews and its customer ratings overall.

Casper vs Purple: Which one should you buy?

In practice, both Casper and Purple are fantastic mattresses, and do a great job of reaching the mattress version of the Holy Grail: ie striking the right balance between support and pressure relief. However, as we’ve outlined above, they do it in very different ways: one reassuringly traditional, one new and radical. So which one you choose is really going to come down to your gut instinct.

There are also some small details to consider. If you’re a heavier person, tend to overheat at night, sleep mainly on your back or stomach, or a combination of these, we’d suggest choosing the Purple Mattress. Conversely if you’re a medium or light weight, sleep mainly on your side or in multiple positions, or a combination of these, we’d suggest choosing the Casper Original.

More broadly, if you generally like the feel of an all-foam mattress, then go for the Casper Original. However, if you haven’t got on with traditional foaam, and are willing to try something new and different, then go for the Purple Mattress.

Finally, if none of these considerations particularly speak to you, then be aware that these are both great mattresses, and just see which one offers the better discount right now!