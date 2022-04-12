Best TVs for Xbox Series X in 2022, for every budget

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With more options than ever before, it can be difficult to work out which is the best TV for Xbox Series X. You've got to contend with so many sizes, so many prices, and so many acronyms like VRR and ALLM… and that's before we mention Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos gaming!

But don't worry – no matter whether you want a TV for Xbox Series X that features every possible next-gen feature, or whether you want a simple, high-quality screen to make the most of the endless delights of Xbox Game Pass, we've got you covered with this list.

The best gaming TVs range widely in screen tech, price and features – so we've picked out the TVs that are best suited to the Xbox's particular set of features, making it much easier to find the right option, because you want subtly different things compared to the best TVs for PS5.

The important thing to remember when you're buying a TV for Xbox Series X is that this native 4K console has both Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) out of the box. It's also capable of 4K gaming at 120fps with capable games, which means you want to keep an eye out for HDMI 2.1, which allows you to make the most of these key features.

TVs with HDMI 2.1 tend to be a little more expensive so thankfully there are some budget models that have both VRR and ALLM without the more technically advanced 4K at 120fps capabilities. It's a nice balance if you don't have bottomless pockets. And more budget TVs will still support Dolby Vision HDR, which the Xbox Series X supports, and means you get the best possible HDR performance with TVs that support it.

The below list has the best LCD, OLED, and even a couple of high-end Mini-LED TVs to choose from. There's even the nice option of a 42-inch OLED TV in the shape of the brand new LG C2. So whether you want to spend the earth to join Master Chief in Halo Infinite, or want the the best budget model to truly appreciate Psychonauts 2, here are the best TVs for Xbox Series X.

Best TVs for Xbox Series X: the list

(Image credit: LG)

The LG C1 came out in 2022, but we’re still exceptionally big fans of LG’s 2021 mid-range OLED TV. Perhaps even more so now that the existence of the LG C2 means that the LG C1 can be found at its lowest ever price – it's an astounding balance of price, picture quality and features now. As we said in our full LG C1 review: "LG OLEDs have a tendency to impress straight from the box, but the C1 really rocked us back on our couch. We expect perfect blacks and nuanced near black performance, but there’s a new found smoothness to the C1’s colour, an unerring sharpness to its images (and not just with native 4K, but upscaled Full HD too), that’s often breathtaking."

The C1 has it all: incredible image quality thanks to brilliant processing tech, all the vibrant colours and contrast you’d expect from OLED, Dolby Vision in 4K at 120fps, and a suite of features making it the very best TV for Xbox Series X. All four of the C1’s HDMI ports are of HDMI 2.1 standard which remains a rarity, especially at this price. This means whichever one you plug your Xbox into you’ll get 4K gaming at 120fps – perfect for those eye wateringly fast screeches across the landscape in Forza Horizon 5 – as well as both Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Unlike the PS5, the Xbox Series X supports both of these out of the box so you’ll want a TV to do the same. VRR means no screen tearing as the TV adjusts frame rate on the fly and ALLM means automatic switching to LG’s excellent Game Optimiser. Your Xbox Series X will thank you for this one.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung AU9000 Best cheap gaming TV for Xbox Series X Specifications Screen size: 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 inches Display technology: LED LCD Reasons to buy + Great image quality for the price + VRR and ALLM support + Ultra-low input lag Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision - No 4K 120Hz support

If you’re looking for a TV that’s not going to disintegrate your bank account but still deliver the gaming goods, the 2021 Samsung AU9000 is an impressively specced budget TV for Xbox Series X. It doesn’t have total HDMI 2.1 functionality, but don’t let that put you off: both Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) are supported, so while you won’t be able to play in 4K at 120fps, the ALLM will automatically switch on the AU9000’s excellent gaming mode with super-low input lag, and there’ll be no screen tearing.

Given the excellent image quality on offer here for the price, 4K at 60fps delivers plenty to enjoy. As we said in our five-star Samsung AU9000 review “play to the Samsung’s strengths with some 4K HDR content and the AU9000 doesn’t take long to impress you. It has some real and unarguable strengths when it comes to picture-making.” T

he contrast is impressive, colours are bright when they have to be, and the best news is that the AU9000 comes in a variety of screen sizes so you’ll find one to suit your living space that’s not the TV equivalent of Godzilla. It's a shame it doesn't support Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos, but it's still an excellent fit for your Xbox in a more wallet-friendly package.

(Image credit: LG)

Just when you thought LG couldn’t improve on the LG C1, the LG C2 arrives to wow us again with even better image quality and improved brightness. There’s also the fact that there’s a 42-inch offering, meaning that you don’t have to find space to host a colossal monster TV if you’re embracing tiny living.

The C2 has LG’s new Brightness Boosting technology to tackle OLED’s oft-cited weak point, but please note this isn’t available in the 42-inch or 48-inch models, which are the same brightness as the LG C1. But, as we say in our five-star LG C2 review “all models wow with their incredible image handling, and it remains one of the best gaming TVs at all sizes, thanks to its future-proofed connectivity.” Obviously this comes with an associated cost and the LG C2 is significantly more than the C1 right now, which is why the C1 is higher on our list.

Once again, LG has provided excellent HDMI 2.1 connectivity so you’ll be happily gaming in 4K at 120fps in supported games. And LG’s proprietary game mode. continues to impress. As we said in our review “LG’s Game Optimizer interface offers a wealth of control for console and PC users, including game genre specific presets – and makes it easy to make the most of its four HDMI 2.1 connections.”

(Image credit: Sony)

Just because the Sony X90J is "perfect for PlayStation 5" according to Sony doesn’t mean it turns its nose up at the Xbox Series X. In fact, given that the Series X already has VRR and the PS5 doesn’t, Microsoft’s console is actually better geared up to make the most of everything the X90J has to offer.

This is also an exceptionally affordable way to take in the beautiful visuals the Series X has to offer. As we say in our Sony X90J review “Sony's TVs are well known for offering gorgeously vibrant colours, and the X90J is no exception. Much of this is thanks to its Cognitive Processor XR and the XR Triluminos Pro engine, which is used to sweeten the TV's saturation and hue in a way that's especially pleasing to the human eye.”

Dolby Vision is on hand for peak contrast quality, but if you’re fussy about frame rates, it’s important to note that Dolby Vision at 4K 120Hz isn’t supported. But for a chance to get your HDMI 2.1 on in a variety of affordable screen sizes, the Sony X90J is a very strong choice for Xbox Series X.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung QN85A is the least eye-wateringly priced of the company's next-gen Neo-QLED range, which uses advanced mini-LED tech to give you with brilliantly bright imagery that doesn’t need a darkened cinema room for you to truly appreciate it. High-end localised dimming tech is on hand to dramatically improve contrast and detail, making it a perfect partner for your regular delves into Xbox Game Pass.

You don’t get a T3 Platinum Award for nothing, y’know, and, as we say in our Samsung QN85A review, “The colour palette from which it draws is extraordinarily extensive – there really seems to be no limit to the nuance of shade the QN85A can deliver. And it’s utterly convincing when it comes to skin-tones and textures too – the subtlety of complexions of all types is given full expression here.”

It’s a shame that there’s only one HDMI 2.1 port, but if you’re sticking with Xbox only that's not a problem. And again, it's a shame there's no Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, but this TV is bright enough that's not a big deal.

(Image credit: Hisense)

The Hisense A6G appears high on our list of the best TVs under £500 for its 55-inch model, because it delivers a lot of screen for very little outlay. And just because it’s a budget model doesn’t mean you have to make too many sacrifices. There’s no official HDMI 2.1 support, but both VRR and ALLM are available on its three HDMI inputs, for ultra low-lag gaming and no screen tear for your Xbox Series X.

Impressively, there’s also HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR support, so you'll get the best contrast range from it. Motion control is surprisingly impressive and, as we say in our Hisense A6G review “the colour palette is striking. The Hisense manages to be quite naturalistic and yet fairly vivid at the same time, and while it obviously doesn’t have the sort of forensic insight into the minutiae of shade and tone that the best OLED TVs deliver, it nevertheless has a huge amount of variation at its disposal.”

If you want to tick as many tech boxes as possible in a low-priced package, this is an excellent choice.

(Image credit: LG)

7. LG G2 The best premium OLED TV for Xbox Series X Specifications Screen size: 55, 65, 77, 83, 97 inches Display technology: OLED Reasons to buy + Best-in-class OLED imagery + Dolby Vision and Atmos + Total HDMI 2.1 support Reasons to avoid - Wall-mount only out of the box - Pretty expensive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) 220 Amazon customer reviews (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Not willing to make a single sacrifice when it comes to OLED visual quality? Then only the LG G2 will do. This is the screen we called in our LG G2 review “the peak of OLED TV quality so far” and “best OLED TV on the planet.”

LG’s G2 manages to deliver exquisite visuals thanks to LG’s brand new Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor and Brightness Booster Max technology that is a true OLED upgrade for 2022. The LG G2 is the OLED TV of your dreams for Xbox Series X with full HDMI 2.1 support, Dolby Vision in 4K 120Hz, and LG’s brilliant Game Optimiser Mode to let you tweak game settings on the fly.

As we say in our review, “the inclusion of improved audio processing, and extensive gaming features keep it ahead of the best gaming TVs , plus the latest version of webOS for smart TV features mean that you're getting a set that's basically impeccable across every aspect of its performance. It's truly one of the best TVs on the planet – but it comes at a premium price.” The price is one downside, as is the fact that it doesn’t come with a stand in the box, and is instead aimed at wall mounting – it comes with a special flush wall-mount, but no feet. You can buy some separately.

(Image credit: Samsung)

8. Samsung QN95B The best TV for Xbox Series X in bright rooms, but at a price Specifications Screen size: 55, 65, 75, 85 inches Display technology: Mini-LED LCD Reasons to buy + Dazzlingly bright with deep black tones + HDMI 2.1 on all four ports + Rich gaming features Reasons to avoid - No Dolby Vision - Very expensive

To compete with the majesty of LG’s OLED, Samsung is bringing out the big guns. The QN95B is Samsung’s flagship mini-LED model for 2022 and in our Samsung QN95B review we call it “the best 4K TV from Samsung yet.” No mean feat given the last decade of brilliance from the company.

The QN95B is all about perfect HDR image quality with an incredible bright panel that doesn’t skimp on detail or clarity, delivering crisp and unparalleled image quality. Of course, it comes at a cost but the QN95B makes sure it’s worth the investment for gaming too.

As we state in our review “The QN95B is as big on gaming as it is on video. All four of its HDMI ports can handle the latest 4K at 120Hz and variable refresh rate features – including the AMD Freesync Premium Pro and (although it’s not officially stated) Nvidia G-Sync versions.” You don't get Dolby Vision support, but with a screen this bright, it really doesn't matter – it's capable of huge bright highs and super-deep dark tones thanks to its excellent local dimming with light-shaping tech.