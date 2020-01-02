The best reusable coffee cup 2020: save the planet and your money

All those morning Starbucks you indulge in can really begin to burn a hole in your pocket, not to mention the ozone layer. However, if you really can’t function without your morning coffee, then a reusable coffee cup is the perfect way to take your hot drinks on the go, whether they're home-brewed or from a coffee shop.

If a filter coffee just won’t cut it, check out these related articles to make top-notch coffee at home:

When picking a coffee cup it’s mostly down to personal style preference, however the main things you may want to consider are the size: are you a venti or a tall kind of person? And is it insulated? If you’ve got a long drive there’s nothing worse than your coffee going cold before you’ve drunk it all, so look out for insulated travel mugs to keep your coffee hotter for longer. Check out our roundup below to see what’s right for you.

1. KeepCup Cork Brew Reusable 8oz Glass Coffee Cup A funky coffee glass for at home or away Specifications Material: Glass, cork Insulated: No Size: 227ml Reasons to buy + Cork keeps it cool for holding + Dishwasher safe Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This reusable coffee cup is made from glass with a cork ring around the centre which makes it easy to hold without scalding yourself. It’s not insulated, but glass has very effective thermal properties anyway. It is surprisingly durable, so you can expect it to fare well on your travels, and you can even pop it on the top shelf of the dishwasher for a quick and easy clean.

2. Hydro Flask Coffee Hikers can keep warm with a hot drink on the go in this thermos flask Specifications Material: Stainless Steel Insulated: Yes Size: 455ml Reasons to buy + Keeps drinks warm for up to 12 hours + Flip lid opening for convenient sipping Today's Best Deals $14.93 View at REI.com 195 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This Hydro Flask could make the ideal companion if you’re an active person. Whether you're taking it on an early morning stroll or your commute to work, this reusable coffee cup is very versatile and has insulation that will keep drinks hot for up to 12 hours, or cold for up to 24 hours. It has a flip lid opening which means you won’t find it easy to spill and you can chuck it in your bag if needed.

3. Klean Kanteen Tumbler A durable stainless steel cup in a range of different colours Specifications Material: Stainless steel Insulated: Yes Size: 237ml Reasons to buy + Shatterproof + Great choice of colours Today's Best Deals $17.95 View at Amazon 583 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you want something you can rely on every day, this shatterproof stainless steel reusable coffee cup should serve you well. It has a double-walled vacuum which keeps drinks hot for up to 2 hours and can hold cold drinks just as well.

The range of colours makes this a popular choice of reusable coffee cup (you will be using it every day after all), and it has a sealed lid to keep things secure.

4. Joco Glass Coffee Cup A funky glass with ergonomic silicone lid Specifications Material: Glass, silicone Insulated: No Size: 340ml Reasons to buy + Fits standard barista serving + Range of colours available Today's Best Deals $24 View at Amazon

This slightly larger glass coffee cup is designed to fit a standard barista serving, so you can take it to your local Starbucks or Costa and order your usual without the extra side of guilt that comes with a disposable cup.

It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, with an anti-splash silicone lid and sleeve to make it easy to carry. One of the more expensive options, but definitely worth it, and it comes in a range of colours!

5. Stojo Collapsible Reusable Coffee Cup A compact cup that saves on space when it’s empty Specifications Material: Silicone Insulated: No Size: 340ml Reasons to buy + Collapsible + Made from recyclable materials Today's Best Deals $15 View at Amazon 87 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Some of the reusable coffee cups on the market can be a bit cumbersome to say the least. If you really don’t have the space to be lugging it around all day after you’ve finished your drink, then this collapsible coffee cup could solve your problem.

It’s made from recyclable materials and is dishwasher safe for easy maintenance. Users have said it's small enough to fit in your pocket when collapsed, and the lid is said to be completely leak-proof!

6. Kate Spade Gold Stripe Thermal Mug A large and stylish coffee cup to accommodate that extra shot when needed Specifications Material: Acrylic Insulated: Yes Size: 450ml Reasons to buy + Super stylish + Sizable Today's Best Deals $17.99 View at Bed Bath & Beyond

This large thermal mug from Kate Spade is both stylish and functional for even the biggest caff-fiend. It can hold up to 450ml of liquid, so whether you like an iced latte or a strong hot coffee, you’ll have no trouble fitting it into this reusable coffee cup. It comes complete with lid to stop spillages and to keep coffee hotter for longer.

7. Ecoffee cup A funky, environmentally friendly coffee cup Specifications Material: Bamboo fibre Insulated: No Size: 400ml Reasons to buy + Biodegradable + Dishwasher safe Today's Best Deals $10.26 View at Amazon 583 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Eco-warriors will love this brightly coloured coffee cup made from natural bamboo fibres. It’s completely biodegradable and naturally sterile so it doesn’t cling on to flavours.

The silicone lid and holder make it easy to carry and drink from, and it's dishwasher safe and thus easy to clean, however reviewers have said you'll need to give it a scrub if you’ve left coffee in it for some time.