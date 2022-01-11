The best monitor for Mac mini 2022, for all budgets

Our picks of the best monitors for Mac mini are just like the computer itself: high-quality machines with a premium finish that offer excellent value for money.

The Mac mini is Apple’s most affordable computer, and since it moved to Apple silicon it’s become even better value for money: with an Apple M1 processor inside, it’s blisteringly fast and exceptionally powerful.

But to keep the price down, Apple doesn’t give you a keyboard or a mouse, and it doesn’t include a screen either. And that’s where this guide comes in. Whether it’s the best 4K monitors or the best curved monitors, we’ve found the best Mac mini monitors for every kind of user.

The latest Mac mini comes with twin Thunderbolt / USB-C ports as well as an HDMI 2.0 port, and that gives you lots of options for displays. In fact, it means that many of the best monitors for MacBook Pro laptops are good choices for your Mac mini too: after all, at heart it’s pretty largely the same computer in a different form. But whereas a USB-C connection is a major priority in monitors for MacBook Pro, you can connect to the Mac mini easily in more traditional ways, opening up some great new budget options.

The best monitor for Mac mini 2022: the list

(Image credit: BenQ)

1. BenQ PD2700U The best 4K monitor for Mac mini for most people Specifications Size: 27 inches Resolution: 3840x2160 Connections: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, miniDP, 4x USB 3.0 Reasons to buy + 4K resolution + Great value + A good all-rounder size Reasons to avoid - No USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto Check Amazon 709 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A 27-inch, 4K monitor with an IPS panel for an affordable price? You bet. Although it's targeted at designers – there are dedicated modes for computer aided design (CAD) apps – the BenQ is an excellent option for every kind of user.

It has wide viewing angles, excellent colour reproduction, a fast response time, HDR10 (though Macs don't current support this) and DualView, which can show apps in two different modes on a single display.

This gives you a high-quality screen with pin-sharp images that will last you for years. It's a shame there's no USB-C connectivity, but your Mac mini will connect to it just fine using its other ports.

(Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus ProArt PA278CV The best monitor for Mac mini for creatives Specifications Size: 27 inches Resolution: 2560x1440 Connections: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C Reasons to buy + Huge display area + IPS panel with great colour support Reasons to avoid - Contrast isn't the best TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

It's hard to fault the ProArt PA278CV: for a reasonable price, you're getting a QHD display on a 27-inch IPS with good viewing angles, perfect sRGB colour reproduction and good Adobe RGB coverage too. It's a very low price for a large, video- and photo-friendly display, and we think it's particularly well suited to content creators and editors who need a high quality, accurate display but don't want to spend a fortune.

The downsides? The contrast ratio isn't brilliant and there's no HDR support, so this isn't one for kicking back with your favourite gloomy movies. But it's an excellent all-rounder for anyone who does photos, videos or design, with wide viewing angles, good colour reproduction and the ability to act as a USB hub to make your Mac talk to more devices. There's also adaptive sync for gaming, if you might want to connect a gaming machine.

(Image credit: Viewsonic)

3. Viewsonic VP2458 The best budget monitor for Mac mini Specifications Size: 24 inches Resolution: 1920x1080 Connections: HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, USB-A x 2, USB-B Reasons to buy + Effortlessly adjustable + Good colour for the price Reasons to avoid - Not as bright as rivals - No USB-C TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Low Stock View at Walmart View at Walmart

ViewSonic has been making good quality monitors since forever, and its models are a particularly good choice when you're buying on a budget. This is a lot of monitor for your money, with a good quality Full HD display and surprisingly strong colour reproduction.

The main weakness of this monitor is that it isn't as bright as its more expensive rivals, which shouldn't be a deal-breaker for everyday work as long as you don't have to deal with lots reflections at your desk, but might mean it's less than ideal for video editing or photo editing. But for the vast majority of tasks this is a really good monitor for a really good price – certainly for most web and document work, it's perfect.

(Image credit: MSI)

4. MSI Prestige PS341WU The best monitor for Mac mini for creative pros Specifications Size: 34 Inches Resolution: 5120x2160 Connections: USB-C, 3x USB Type A, 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort Reasons to buy + Generous ultrawide display area + Superb brightness and colour reproduction + 5K resolution width Reasons to avoid - It's pretty big - Slightly plasticky build TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at BHPhoto View at Amazon View at Walmart

If you're looking for a Mac mini display that's as high quality as the display in a MacBook Pro, this MSI is a strong contender. It's only marginally less bright than Apple's displays: 450 nits to the MBP's 500. When connected to an HDR source, it can even hit 600 nits, which is great for movies and gaming.

The selling point here is the high-resolution ultrawide display, which is absolutely brilliant for pro apps and for productivity generally: it's as close you can get to a twin-monitor setup without having to buy two monitors. There's full control over tilt, pivot, height and swivel, and you can use it as a USB hub too. Check out our MSI Prestige PS341WU vs BenQ EX3501R guide for a closer comparison of this with the other ultrawide monitor recommended below.

(Image credit: Dell)

5. Dell UltraSharp U2720Q The best monitor for Mac mini for home working Specifications Size: 27 inches Resolution: 3840x2160 Connections: USB Type-C x2, USB Type-A x3, HDMI, DisplayPort Reasons to buy + Excellent connectivity + Impressive 4K panel + Can charge your laptop too Reasons to avoid - A bit dull to look at TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart Low Stock View at Amazon

Dell's monitors won't make you gasp with their outré designs: these are business displays and focus on picture quality and performance rather than gimmicks or unusual designs. The panel here is an excellent 4K IPS display which delivers a pin-sharp picture and superb colour reproduction, and we can attest that it's a really great canvas for apps such as Logic Pro X or anything else where you need to fit lots of things on screen at once.

The Dell also doubles as a USB hub, enabling you to connect multiple peripherals if you connect it via USB-C, and you can pivot and tilt the display to suit the project or app you're working in. If you need the connectivity that the BenQ at the top doesn't offer, this is absolutely the option to get.

(Image credit: BenQ)

6. BenQ EX3501R The best mid-range ultrawide monitor for Mac mini Specifications Size: 35 inches Resolution: 3440x1440 Connections: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 x 2, USB-C x 1 Reasons to buy + Ideal for multitasking + USB-C connectivity + Curve is good for the eyes Reasons to avoid - Very wide TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Amazon 800 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Wide, curved monitors are all the rage among gamers right now, but what's ideal for racers and shooters turns out to be pretty great for reading and spreadsheets too: ultra-wide monitors are great for working in split-screen view, or for having your main document open on one side and all your messaging apps, Slacks and similar on the other.

The aspect ratio here is 21:9 compared to the more common 16:9 so it's much wider than you may be used to; we love it, but it may be a little too wide for some users.

(Image credit: Philips)

7. Philips 243B1JH The best all-in-one monitor for Mac mini for home working Specifications Size: 24 inches Resolution: 1920x1080 Connections: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.1 x 4, USB-C x 2 Reasons to buy + Strong display for the money + Small without being too small + Built-in webcam Reasons to avoid - Full HD only TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

If you're looking for something simple to set up, straightforward to use, with useful connectivity, reasonably compact, and not too draining on your bank account, this Philips is an excellent option.

It's not up there with the big hitters in this guide for image quality and brightness – in this company, Full HD resolution and 250 nits of brightness put it behind the best displays here – but you're getting a good quality IPS panel with strong colours, plenty of connectivity, and even a built-in webcam that pops out of the top that's pretty good quality.

If your idea for buying a monitor is that you want something just as space-saving as the Mac mini, it's ideal – and has the full range of ergonomic adjustments, still. Check out our full Philips 243B1JH review here.

(Image credit: Samsung)

8. Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 The best superwide Mac mini monitor if money's no object Specifications Size: 49 inches Resolution: 5120x1440 Connections: HDMI, DisplayPort, 2 x USB 3 Reasons to buy + It's absolutely massive + Picture quality is spectacular Reasons to avoid - It's absolutely massive - Macs can't take full advantage of it TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is one of the best gaming monitors ever made, and that wider-than-wide display offers an astonishing amount of room for your apps. The downside to a massive screen is that it needs a massive amount of space too, and the price tag is hardly tiny either.

But you do get a lot of display for your money, and not just in terms of dimensions. It delivers levels of brightness to rival a high-end TV, has a 1ms response rate and looks spectacular no matter what you throw at it: movies, games, photos… they're all rendered in spectacular fashion.

The downsides are that you'll need an M1 Mac mini to power its resolution or a recent Intel-powered Mac mini running Big Sur or later. And the lack of support for HDR or very high refresh rates in Macs means you're not making the most of everything this screen can do unless you're also connecting a gaming device of some kind. And it's important to note that while this is a high resolution display, it isn't a hugely dense display: it's 108ppi compared to around 163ppi for a 27-inch 4K monitor. But it's well worth buying knowing these caveats, because it's truly spectacular, and might be perfect for your multi-device setup. Here's our full Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 review.

How to choose the best monitor for your Mac mini

When you’re buying a monitor for your Mac mini, the first consideration is of course price: there’s no point looking at superwide monitors if you only have a few hundred pounds to spend. But price isn’t the only consideration. The most important thing is the monitor’s suitability for what you’re actually going to use it for.

As much as we love 4K, unless you’re buying a really big display you probably don’t need it for everyday computing: our 4K monitor isn’t running at full resolution because it makes everything so small we can barely see it. However, if you’re doing creative work such as image editing or watching / editing high resolution video, the higher the resolution the more detail you’ll see. HDR becomes important here too: you don’t need it if you’re doing spreadsheets in Numbers, but it makes gaming and movies even more immersive.

If you’re thinking about using your Mac mini with a lot of accessories, its lack of ports might be an issue. Some of the monitors here solve that problem by including USB hubs, so when you connect the monitor to one of your Mac mini’s USB-C ports you can then connect other devices to the ports on your monitor. Alternatively, you could keep both of your USB-C ports free by using the HDMI 2.0 output on your Mac instead – but if you’re a gamer or film fan, it’s important to know that the HDMI 2.0 output doesn’t support FreeSync or Dolby Vision.