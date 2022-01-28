Best laptop cooling pads 2022: the perfect ways to keep your laptop cool and stable

If you've invested in one of the best laptops around then you're going to want one of the best laptop cooling pads to go along with it – and that's why we've put together this guide on the top models on the market right now, covering all requirements and budgets.

Whether your portable computer is a huge gaming laptop or a more svelte and compact 2-in-1 laptop, we can guide you to the right laptop cooling pad for your needs. These pads will ensure your laptop remains at a sensible temperature, stable, and free from crashes.

We probably don't need to tell you about the dangers of letting your laptop get too hot for an extended period of time. This puts undue stress on the components, causing them to shut down in some cases, and perhaps lead to permanent damage further down the line.

With one of the best laptop cooling pads slotted in underneath though, you won't have to worry about that. What's more, these pads often act as very useful stands for your laptop, propping it up to a more ergonomically pleasing angle for your hands and your eyeline.

The best laptop cooling pads you can buy in 2022

1. Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad The best laptop cooling pad for most people Specifications Dimensions: 401 mm x 272 mm x 31 mm Fans: 4 Laptop size: Up to 19 inches Reasons to buy + Simple operation + Powerful cooling Reasons to avoid - Quite unusual design

When it comes to the best laptop cooling pads, you can't really ask for any more than what you get with the Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad: simple setup and operation, silent performance, four separate cooling fans, and support for laptops up to 19 inches (anything over 16 inches will go over the sides of the pad, but it will still remain stable and effective).

The fans are a generous 120 mm in size and can spin at speeds of up to 1,200rpm, so you won't have any worries in the cooling department, even if you're working with a high-powered gaming laptop. There's a handy cable holder here and two extra USB ports to make use of, although the angular design probably isn't going to be for everyone.

2. Tecknet RGB Gaming Cooling Pad The best laptop cooling pad for gamers Specifications Dimensions: 394 mm x 300 mm x 30 mm Fans: 5 Laptop size: Up to 19 inches Reasons to buy + Definitely looks the part + Lots of fans Reasons to avoid - Too much for some

If you've got a gaming laptop that sports some RGB lighting, then the Tecknet RGB Gaming Cooling Pad is the perfect companion for it – not only will it provide you with fast and effective cooling, it'll do it in style, with 15 different lighting modes to choose from. If you really don't like the illumination, you can turn it off for a more minimal and subtle look.

This is a big laptop cooling pad, and it comes with no fewer than five different fans: four of them running at 1,400rpm and one running at 1,200rpm. That means cool air gets pulled in and warm air gets taken away, and there are even a couple of USB ports to make use of. Both the fan speed and the tilt of the Tecknet RGB Gaming Cooling Pad can be adjusted.

3. Cooler Master Notepal X150R The best premium laptop cooling pad Specifications Dimensions: 386 mm x 280 mm x 58 mm Fans: 1 Laptop size: Up to 17 inches Reasons to buy + Premium materials + Quiet fan operation Reasons to avoid - Not very subtle

One way of ensuring your new laptop cooling pad is going to be well made and long-lasting is to look for a pad made by a manufacturer with a good track record – and that's certainly true of Cooler Master, which also makes very popular cases, power supplies and peripherals as well as cooling pads like the Notepal X150R we're featuring here.

It's packed with features, like the array of USB ports on the back of the pad, plus the blue LED illumination around the edges that really catches the eye. The cooling is handled via a metal mesh inlay as well as a 160mm silent fan to ensure efficient airflow around the base of your laptop. A solid, premium, effective cooling pad that's worth the investment.

4. Havit Cooling Pad The best budget laptop cooling pad Specifications Dimensions: 380 mm x 280 mm x 30 mm Fans: 3 Laptop size: Up to 17 inches Reasons to buy + Compact and light + Affordable price Reasons to avoid - Not the most powerful

Laptop cooling pads aren't generally expensive, but even so, the Havit Cooling Pad isn't going to cost you very much at all – and you get plenty in return for your cash. It can take laptops up to 17 inches in size, while being relatively compact and lightweight, making it the sort of pad you can easily pick up and take with you (it weighs in at 699 grams).

We like the look of the Havit Cooling Pad, with its metal mesh surface and triple-fan system, and as an added bonus you get two USB ports on the back for connecting up other devices. Thanks to the non-slip feet that this laptop cooling pad has, it's not going to move around while you're working on your computer, and it's an impressive package overall.

5. Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB Laptop Cooling Pad The best laptop cooling pad for large laptops Specifications Dimensions: 470 mm x 356 mm x 38 mm Fans: 1 Laptop size: Up to 19 inches Reasons to buy + Very large size + Solid construction Reasons to avoid - Only one fan

If you want to go big with your cooling solution, in terms of both dimensions and price, then the Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB Laptop Cooling Pad is the obvious choice. It measures nearly 20 inches across, and can comfortably accept laptops up to 19 inches in size – even if they're heavy-duty gaming ones – thanks to its solid metal construction.

There's only a single fan here, but it's a large 200mm one, and it'll do the job very nicely. Both fan speed and the RGB lighting around the sides can be adjusted as required via the built-in control panel, and you've also got three adjustable height settings to play around with here, so you can have your laptop at the perfect angle for working or gaming.