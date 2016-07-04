By Sam Pegg
Best music festival tech: speakers, chargers, bags and more
The ultimate packing list for this summer's music festivals
The ultimate packing list for this summer's music festivals
Off to a music festival this summer? Pack toilet paper, wet wipes… And this selection of the best festival-friendly tech.
Glastonbury and the likes of Latitude and Burning Man have made festivals so 'respectable' that people who don't work in the financial or media industries can barely even afford to go anymore. That doesn't mean they're easy places to exist comfortably in, though.
However, with this blend of battery chargers, cases, lights and minimalist camping kit, you'll do more than survive the rigours of festival life: you'll thrive.
• The very best techy camping gear
• And while we're about it, the best tents a person can get
A waterproof case for your phone is a good investment: obviously pick one that fits your phone, but the Lifeproof Nuud for the most recent iPhones is a great example. It protects your Apple handset from drops as well as water, without interfering with the display, so you can carry on using your phone as normal.
£79.99 | Buy Lifeproof Nuud iPhone Case
Providing both light and phone juice in remote areas using the sun's rays - this is a must have for festival goers. Sure, the battery is heavy and the wires are messy - but you'll be everyone's friend at the end of the day when they need electricity. This kit comes with two bright LED bulbs, a 4W battery, a solar panel and connectors for most smartphones.
£34.99 | Festive Lights
How are you going to find your way back to your tent without a light (your phone is out of battery, remember). A headlamp may draw a few strange looks from your fellow festival goers but it keeps your hands free for breaking your fall should you trip over a guy rope, and it's small enough to fit in your pocket too.
£20.49 | Buy Pathfinder 21 LED Headlamp
No doubt you want to record some memories of your festival experience, and the GoPro Hero Session is one of the best gadgets available for the job. It's small (easy to pack), the cheapest camera in the GoPro range, and protected against the elements (no case required). Just make sure you don't lose it.
£159.99 | Buy GoPro Hero Session
There's obviously a danger of losing something at a music festival, whether it's your keys, your phone or your camera, but Tile can help minimise the risk. This handy little Bluetooth-enabled gadget latches on to just about anything and lets you track it via your mobile (or someone else's if you've lost yours).
£19.99 | Buy Tile Tracker
If you can bbq food at your festival of choice - best to check first - then the Portable Notebook BBQ Grill is one step above a disposable barbeque. It folds completely flat when you're transporting it but then opens out to provide a stable and spacious platform for cooking burgers, sausages, chicken or whatever else.
£24.99 | Buy Portable Notebook BBQ Grill
When you're not actually watching one of the acts on show, you'll want to chill out with some tunes back at the tent, so it's wise to pack a portable Bluetooth speaker in your luggage. The Helium T900 puts on a bit of a light show too, so it looks cool in the dark, and you can also plug in a memory card full of tunes.
£49.95 | Buy Helium T900 Speaker
Perfect for chilling out back at the tents after a long day, the inflatable Everything Chair also includes some built-in speakers that you can attach anything with a 3.5mm output to. There are pockets for storing magazines, books, drinks and more besides - just make sure that no one steals your inflatable throne off you.
£49.99 | Buy Everything Chair
If you haven't yet sorted out your festival living accommodation then give these Cinch tents a look - not only can you put them up in minutes, they come with solar power packs for charging your gadgets, integrated LED lighting for finding your way back, and two entrances for creating a flow of air through the tent.
£169.99 | Buy Cinch Pop-Up Tent
Again you'll need to check the rules and regulations at your festival of choice, but if it meets the guidelines, the CampStove will warm up your food and generate electricity for your attached gadgets at the same time. All you need to do is add wood for an instant, smokeless campfire right in front of your tent.
£124.95 | Buy BioLite CampStove
With mobile signal usually at a premium out in the fields of a music festival, a radio might be your best way of getting music, news and other information at your campsite (many festivals set up temporary radio broadcasts too). The Move 2500 DAB radio from Pure fits the bill and offers 15 hours of playback on a single charge.
£69.99 | Buy Pure Move 2500
Make sure your tent is always well illuminated for those after-gig parties with the Tetra Lantern. Not only does it provide plenty of light, it also doubles up as a flashlight for exploring the campsite and a USB charger for keeping your various gadgets topped up with juice while you're away from home.
£49.99 | Buy Tetra Lantern
Whatever you're taking out into the fields, you want to make sure you can keep them charged. The PowerStation 1X is the thinnest in the Mophie range, so you can slip it into your pocket, and get some extra juice in your smartphone when you need it most. Built from aluminium, with a 15W fast charge capability.
£34.95 | Buy Mophie PowerStation 1X