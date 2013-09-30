Best Commuter Tech: Essential kit for runners and cyclists

Previous Next 2/8

GORE Running Gilet

The gore softshell gilet is an ideal bit of running gear for those gusty, damp British days. Ultralight, it'll keep you toasty in surprisingly low temperatures.

A full front zip means venting is easy, subtle reflective piping keeps the traffic off, and there's even an mp3 player pocket, although too small for smartphones. The material is windproof, and shrugs off mild showers, but wets out after a couple of miles in determined downpours. Even then, windchill is offset for a while. Ideal for autumnal conditions, essentially.

Price: £75.00 l Cotswoldoutdoor.com