Best Bose deals: the best prices on noise-cancelling headphones, speakers, soundbars and more

We've got our finger on the Bose deals price pulse for you

Best Bose deals January sales

By

Bose makes some of the most desirable audio products in the world, from the market-leading – market-defining, even – QC35 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, to its ever-evolving range of home speakers, portable speakers and home cinema setups. Here, you'll find the best prices on Bose's most prized speakers and headphones, as we glide through 2020. In particular, you are likely to see deals on QuietComfort 35 II because it has now been superseded by NC 700 as Bose's flagship noise cancelling headphones.

• Amazon UK has Bose QC35 II for £225

• Walmart in the USA has Bose SoundTouch 300 $300 off at just $399 – save $300!

After that, you can always start with Bose's own web shops… 

• Shop Bose UK's deals

• Shop Bose USA's deals

Best Bose deal #1: QuietComfort QC35 II

Best Bose deals: QuietComfort 35 II deal

#2 Bose deal: Bose NC 700

Bose NC 700 deals

#3 Bose deal: SoundSport Free

Bose Soundsport Free deals

Best Bose deal #4: QuietComfort QC25

The specialist's choice of Bose noise cancelling deals, the QC25 has a wire – how old fashioned – and is pretty much on its way out. As a result it can be had at some very attractive prices, and it is still a very good pair of headphones. It bypasses all the issues around battery life and connectivity that can potentially come with using Bluetooth and audio quality is generally excellent. The noise cancelling is not on par with the QC35 of NC700 but it's still quite impressive for a device that pre-dates the first iPhone. Does require a device with a 3.5mm headphone port. 

