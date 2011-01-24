Whether it's keeping your Kindle safe and secure or adding a little style to the Amazon e-reader ranks, here's T3's pick of the best Amazon Kindle 3 covers to buy right now

The Amazon Kindle 3 became Amazon's top seller ever in December 2010, and has sold millions to date.

The combination of the newer Kindle 3 and purpose-built Kindle apps for Android, iPad, iPhone and Windows Phone 7 which will seamlessy sync your reading list has made it our favourite e-reader available now.

It's also one of the cheapest, even post-VAT rises. One thing we've noticed though, is that finding a decent Kindle 3 cover isn't easy.



So sit back, put down the Kindle for a second and check out our breakdown of the best Amazon Kindle 3 covers around.

The Proporta Amazon Kindle 3 case has a tough aluminium plate lining that protects the Kindle screen - ideal for slinging into your bag...

Price: £29.95



Price: £29.95

This Wrappers Alcantara Dot sleeve for Kindle 3 will undoubtedly match your sportscar interior...

Price: £26 plus £3.50 p&p



Price: £26 plus £3.50 p&p

This CaseClosed 100% natural German Wool Felt sleeve for Kindle 3 strikes an understated, but classy note...

Price: £20 plus £3.50 p&p



Price: £20 plus £3.50 p&p

The kaddy for Amazon Kindle 3 transforms your Kindle 3 into a sturdy and sophisticated personal notebook. With a classic elastic band enclosure and a rigid frame to fend off drops and bumps, your Kindle 3 will remain protected in style.

Price: $29.99



Price: $29.99

The Waitrose option: Wrappers peach skin linen sleeve for Kindle 3

Price: $29.99



Price: $29.99

Handcrafted from the finest quality faux leather, this lined case will keep your Kindle 3 safe and sound...

Price: £29.95



Price: £29.95

For a truly immersive experience, check out the waterproof Kindle 3 cover

Price: £19.95



Price: £19.95

Ted Baker branded kindle cover, made of faux leather and available in black and white. This keeps the kindle looking chic and stylish.

Price: £45



Price: £45

