Apple MacBook Pro M1 deal now the cheapest ever

If you're looking for a powerful laptop, the Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) is one of the best options on the market. While the 16-inch model is great for the office, the 13-inch model is more portable and the new M1 version brings even faster performance.

While this premium machine normally comes with a price to match, right now we're seeing the lowest prices for the MacBook Pro M1 models to date. That means some serious savings on a top-class laptop.

Right now you can get the 8GB, 256GB SSD version for $1,099.99 from Amazon – that's $199 off the list price. You can also get the same price at Best Buy.

The biggest savings though are on the top-spec 16GB, 1TB SSD model. you can pick this up with $449 off – that's a 22% discount. You'll find this model at Amazon for $1,549.99 and also at Best Buy.

