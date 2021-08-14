Apple MacBook Pro M1 deal now the cheapest ever

The best deals and discounts on the Apple MacBook Pro M1, 2020, available now

Apple MacBook Pro M1, 2020
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher

By Last updated

If you're looking for a powerful laptop, the Apple MacBook Pro (M1, 2020) is one of the best options on the market. While the 16-inch model is great for the office, the 13-inch model is more portable and the new M1 version brings even faster performance. 

While this premium machine normally comes with a price to match, right now we're seeing the lowest prices for the MacBook Pro M1 models to date. That means some serious savings on a top-class laptop. 

Right now you can get the 8GB, 256GB SSD version for $1,099.99 from Amazon – that's $199 off the list price. You can also get the same price at Best Buy

The biggest savings though are on the top-spec 16GB, 1TB SSD model. you can pick this up with $449 off – that's a 22% discount. You'll find this model at Amazon for $1,549.99 and also at Best Buy

Discover more great Apple deals on our best Apple deals page. Looking for the MacBook Air? Check out our best MacBook Air deals page. 

MacBook Pro M1 deals

Apple MacBook Pro M1, 2020 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $1299, now $1099.99 at Amazon
The lowest price to date, with $199 savings. Available in silver or space gray.View Deal

Apple MacBoook Pro M1, 2020 (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $1499, now $1299.99 at Amazon
This 512GB SSD version also has $199 saving and is available in both color options.View Deal

Apple MacBoook Pro M1, 2020 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $1799, now $1449.99 at Amazon
The upgraded 16GB, 512GB SSD version has $349 saving – that's 19% off – and is available in both color options.View Deal

Apple MacBoook Pro M1, 2020 (16GB RAM, 1TGB SSD): was $1999, now $1549.99 at Amazon
The top-spec 16GB, 1TB SSD version has a massive $449 saving – that's 22% off – and is available in both silver and gray color options.View Deal

TOPICS
Deals Computing
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat is a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, cars, music or travel. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and is now based in Chicago.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.