VR can be a challenging bit of tech to get into – no matter how much you enjoy using a headset at a friend's house or as part of a live experience, if you want to do so in your own home, the buy-in price is pretty steep. Meta lowered that bar with the Quest 3S almost exactly a year ago, though, making its most affordable headset in the current lineup.

Now, despite only being a year old, the headset has just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon UK, thanks to the ongoing Prime Big Deal Days sale, which is bringing out cracking deals across most tech categories.

Save £92.99 Meta Quest 3S: was £379.99 now £287 at Amazon The Quest 3S is a five-star VR headset that deserves to get way more people into VR and AR – and it's even more attractive at this all-new low price. It should only last for a couple of days, though!

I tested the Quest 3S earlier this year and was thoroughly impressed, as I made clear with the five-star verdict I wrote up. The headset threads a needle by feeling premium in all of the most important ways, while cutting very acceptable corners compared to the significantly pricier Quest 3.

While it might not have quite as much power under the hood, and some of its display technology isn't as advanced as its older sibling, the Quest 3S is far better priced, and this deal only underlines that gulf. Plus, those who haven't used VR headsets much will really struggle to spot any of its relative shortcomings, making it a pretty great investment for families.

Meta continues to have the best ecosystem for VR use out there, too, and the fact that you can also hook up the Quest 3S to a gaming PC if you want to enjoy higher-fidelity experiences means it's super adaptable. Hands-free play is its speciality, while you'll also be able to leave its controllers unused a lot of the time thanks to really impressive hand-tracking.

So, this is one heck of an opportunity to become a VR-head for much less than usual – and it'll only last about 36 more hours given that Amazon's sale isn't endless.