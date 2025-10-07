This is the cheapest and most expensive TV in the Amazon sale right now

LG produce some of the Best TVs on the market, with its OLED models topping the awards year after year. So when it comes to finding a TV in the sale, it's a name you know you can trust. Despite its impressive reputation though, not all of its models will cost you a fortune.

Taking a look at the full range of TVs in this year's Amazon Big Deal Days sale, I was keen to know which models were the cheapest and which were the most expensive. To be honest, I was a little surprised to discover both models were produced by LG.

At the top of the list sits the T3 award-winning LG 4K 83-inch C5. This is the very latest and largest C-class model, with LG's latest alpha 9 AI Processor (Gen 8), AI voice ID, 144Hz refresh and both Dolby vision and Dolby Atmos for superior picture and sound. This has been discounted by 10%, taking the £4799 RRP down to £4307.10.

At the bottom of the list is the 32-inch HD LQ638. This 2024 model features the 5th gen aplha 5 processor and AI voice control with ThinQ AI. It also features HDR10 Pro image processing, a game optimiser mode (60Hz) and Magic Remote. With a 63% discount this model is now just £128.24, which is a few pounds cheaper than any other HD TV in the sale.

So whether you're looking to by the best possible model, or the cheapest possible, these two LG models are worth a look.