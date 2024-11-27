I've always wanted this luxury speaker – this Black Friday deal makes it unmissable!

Here at T3, we spend all of our time looking at some of the most stylish, luxurious tech products out there. That's a very lucky vocation to have, though it can play havoc with your Christmas wish list.

Personally, one bit of tech I've always really wanted is the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen). This portable Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably stylish, which makes it a perfect fit for a modern home.

Now, it's over £100 off at Amazon – and that price might just be too good to miss out on.

That's a lot of speaker for the cash. When we reviewed this model, our tester was blown away by all of the things that really make a speaker tick. Great sound, stunning design, intuitive app and a long battery life are all things which this speaker was praised for in that review.

But hey, don't just take our word for it! Over 3,850 reviews on the Amazon site give it a 4.5-star average rating. That's seriously impressive, and proof that the Beosound A1 offers impressive performance consistently.

While it may look small, it certainly packs a mighty punch. You'll find dual speakers inside – a 0.6-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer – with a 2x140W peak performance rating.

The speaker is rated for frequencies from 55hz all the way up to 20,000Hz. That's impressive, and should make for a fairly balanced profile which captures the low- and high-end frequencies as needed. It's another sentiment echoed by our tester, who claimed that "the A1 sounds like a full-fledged hi-fi system." Big praise, indeed.

You'll also find IP67 water and dust resistance – making this a perfect choice for livening up your next beach trip – while the luxurious leather carry handle ensures it can go anywhere you do.

The only real downside is a lack of stereo functionality out of the box. That comes through pairing two of these speakers – and at this price, that's a really viable option!