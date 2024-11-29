This 5-star Audio Pro C20 speaker deal makes it even better than Sonos

Audio Pro makes some amazing kit, including its own multiroom speakers that take sound quality serious.
And there's no finer example than the five-star Audio Pro C20 – a beast of a wireless speaker that will happily grace any music setup. It features its own RIAA amplifier, Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility, and the 2.1 channel output can easily fill a room thanks to 190W of power output.
This is a true Sonos beater that we said looks and sounds "more expensive than it actually is" in our review. And that was at the usual price.
It's now had £50 slashed off for Black Friday, making the C20 an even better deal.
Awarded five stars in the T3 review, this Audio Pro all-in-one wireless speaker can replace an entire music system – offering 2.1 channels and 190W of output.
You can opt to have the speaker grille on or off on the C20, and it comes in three colours. Here's the classic black version.
Each Audio Pro C20 can not only be linked to audio apps and Bluetooth, but used as part of the brand's own multiroom solution. And it can be connected to a TV using ARC.
Why choose the Audio Pro C20 wireless speaker?
Audio Pro built the C20 to be the hub of a music system without needing massive amounts of floorspace. And, as well as its wireless talents, it can be connected to a TV via HDMI and ARC, and a turntable through line-in ports. There's even a dedicated amp built-in.
Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect are supported, and it is capable of playing back lossless audio formats, including FLAC, AAC and Apple Lossless.
The grille can be removed if you want to proudly display the dual 10-inch tweeters and single 65-inch woofer, or you can leave it on for a more subtle look.
Either way, this is a very impressive speaker that takes on the Sonos Era 300 more than capably.
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
