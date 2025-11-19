Woah! Samsung's latest 5-star surround sound system is almost half price

After it was first revealed at the CES show back in January, we've been playing the waiting game to review Samsung's HW-Q990F soundbar.

If you can call it that. As it's realistically one of the best surround sound systems, albeit from a single-purchase package, combining one of the best soundbars with an additional sub and rear speakers.

Now, finally, we've given Samsung's 2025 top-tier solution the review treatment and, spoiler alert, it's a surefire 5-star product.

It's also now 49% cheaper than when it was first launched, its price tumbling ahead of the best Black Friday sales. Amazon has the best price by far, as you can see below:

Save 49% (£781) Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,599 now £818 at Amazon Can you believe this first went on sale for £1,599? Now it's down to just £818, undercutting other retailers by a big margin – Currys, Argos, etc, are offering a 'deal' at £999 at best.

So why consider Samsung's 2025 soundbar above all else? Well, first of all, it's a four-box solution that caters for 11.1.4 channels.

Let me explain: there's a soundbar to cater for the first 11, across the front centre, left/right, side left/right.

There's a new, small-scale sub with dual drivers to emanate bass – that's the '.1' central part. The design of this is the largest difference over the previous Q990D model.

And there's a pair of rear speakers to deliver true surround sound, adding additional upfiring outputs to match the soundbar's upfiring outlets (those, combined, cover the '.4' part).

The result is an unstoppable wall of sound that's truly like having a cinema system at home. It caters for three-dimensional audio, decoding Dolby Atmos or DTS:X mixes, with convincing results.

It can even sync with a modern Samsung TV, using Q-Symphony, so the TV's speakers are used in tandem with the full system. That delivers even more precise on-screen sound placement.

And the HDMI passthrough means you'll not need worry about those limited HDMI ports on the rear of your TV, as the soundbar can send 4K/120Hz media through – no problems.