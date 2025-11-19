Woah! Samsung's latest 5-star surround sound system is almost half price

We just reviewed the HW-Q990F, it's a stunner, and it's almost half price

Samsung HW-Q990F
(Image credit: Samsung)
Mike Lowe
By
published
in Deals

After it was first revealed at the CES show back in January, we've been playing the waiting game to review Samsung's HW-Q990F soundbar.

If you can call it that. As it's realistically one of the best surround sound systems, albeit from a single-purchase package, combining one of the best soundbars with an additional sub and rear speakers.

Samsung HW-Q990F
Save 49% (£781)
Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,599 now £818 at Amazon

Can you believe this first went on sale for £1,599? Now it's down to just £818, undercutting other retailers by a big margin – Currys, Argos, etc, are offering a 'deal' at £999 at best.

So why consider Samsung's 2025 soundbar above all else? Well, first of all, it's a four-box solution that caters for 11.1.4 channels.

Let me explain: there's a soundbar to cater for the first 11, across the front centre, left/right, side left/right.

There's a new, small-scale sub with dual drivers to emanate bass – that's the '.1' central part. The design of this is the largest difference over the previous Q990D model.

And there's a pair of rear speakers to deliver true surround sound, adding additional upfiring outputs to match the soundbar's upfiring outlets (those, combined, cover the '.4' part).

The result is an unstoppable wall of sound that's truly like having a cinema system at home. It caters for three-dimensional audio, decoding Dolby Atmos or DTS:X mixes, with convincing results.

It can even sync with a modern Samsung TV, using Q-Symphony, so the TV's speakers are used in tandem with the full system. That delivers even more precise on-screen sound placement.

And the HDMI passthrough means you'll not need worry about those limited HDMI ports on the rear of your TV, as the soundbar can send 4K/120Hz media through – no problems.

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.

