Amazon's cheap soundbar is the ideal way to upgrade your TV's sound for less than a decent Taylor Swift ticket
The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus has never been cheaper – and it'll put you in the front row
I've been reviewing a lot of the best TVs lately, many of which look spectacular, but which lack the kind of sound quality to really enhance your viewing experience. And we all want front-row Taylor Swift tickets, right? But they don't half cost a pretty penny...
If you're looking to enhance your TV's audio then I'd recommend buying one of the best soundbars– and Amazon's own model is a great way to do it on the cheap. You needn't spend an absolute fortune to do this, so if you're in a pinch with cash flow then this Plus model is the soundbar I'd recommend.
Check out Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar Plus deal
It's called the Fire TV Soundbar Plus and, while it might not be as exciting as front row Taylor tickets, it is likely to be a bit cheaper – and it'll certainly last longer than pop's princess (much as the memories live on).
Amazon's second soundbar release, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus, leverages that 'Plus' point of its name, offering three-dimensional audio decoding, dialogue-enhancement, and bigger bass than your baseline TV would be able to otherwise deliver. It's an affordable audio upgrade that'll make a lot of sense for many people.
Right now the Fire TV Soundbar Plus just dropped to its lowest-ever price, making it a bit of a bargain as part of Amazon's October Prime Day sale – or Big Deal Days as it's officially called. That's less than the circa-£180 for those concert tickets.
Everyone loves a bargain, of course, but the key thing with this Amazon soundbar is that it does a decent job in upgrading your TV's sound. It's not a ear-bashing concert-level upgrade, mind, as that'd cost four or fives times the price in the soundbar world. But it is a great balance of features for the asking price.
As written in my review of the Fire TV Soundbar Plus: "A great option for budget-conscious buyers looking to improve TV audio. It may lack the immersion that more sophisticated Dolby Atmos soundbars offer, but it does provide a wide and engaging soundstage with clear dialogue."
It does decode Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, which give an enhanced sense of height and width, so the experience compared to not having this soundbar is night and day.
With a discount this strong, I think it's a savvy purchase. Unless, of course, you reserve it all for Taylor's 2026 tour. I wouldn't blame you.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
