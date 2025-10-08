Amazon's cheap soundbar is the ideal way to upgrade your TV's sound for less than a decent Taylor Swift ticket

I've been reviewing a lot of the best TVs lately, many of which look spectacular, but which lack the kind of sound quality to really enhance your viewing experience. And we all want front-row Taylor Swift tickets, right? But they don't half cost a pretty penny...

If you're looking to enhance your TV's audio then I'd recommend buying one of the best soundbars– and Amazon's own model is a great way to do it on the cheap. You needn't spend an absolute fortune to do this, so if you're in a pinch with cash flow then this Plus model is the soundbar I'd recommend.

Check out Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar Plus deal

It's called the Fire TV Soundbar Plus and, while it might not be as exciting as front row Taylor tickets, it is likely to be a bit cheaper – and it'll certainly last longer than pop's princess (much as the memories live on).

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was £249.99 now £169.99 at Amazon Amazon's second soundbar release, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus, leverages that 'Plus' point of its name, offering three-dimensional audio decoding, dialogue-enhancement, and bigger bass than your baseline TV would be able to otherwise deliver. It's an affordable audio upgrade that'll make a lot of sense for many people.

Right now the Fire TV Soundbar Plus just dropped to its lowest-ever price, making it a bit of a bargain as part of Amazon's October Prime Day sale – or Big Deal Days as it's officially called. That's less than the circa-£180 for those concert tickets.

Everyone loves a bargain, of course, but the key thing with this Amazon soundbar is that it does a decent job in upgrading your TV's sound. It's not a ear-bashing concert-level upgrade, mind, as that'd cost four or fives times the price in the soundbar world. But it is a great balance of features for the asking price.

As written in my review of the Fire TV Soundbar Plus: "A great option for budget-conscious buyers looking to improve TV audio. It may lack the immersion that more sophisticated Dolby Atmos soundbars offer, but it does provide a wide and engaging soundstage with clear dialogue."

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It does decode Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats, which give an enhanced sense of height and width, so the experience compared to not having this soundbar is night and day.

With a discount this strong, I think it's a savvy purchase. Unless, of course, you reserve it all for Taylor's 2026 tour. I wouldn't blame you.