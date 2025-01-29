Your Garmin watch might be bricked with the "blue triangle of death", but a fix is on the way

Quick Summary Some Garmin users have reported issues with a blue triangle appearing on their device and it getting stuck in a reboot loop. Garmin is aware of the issue and suggests turning your device on and off, or factory resetting if that doesn't work.

Technology is brilliant, until it stops working. Then it's unbelievably frustrating because as much as we all probably hate to admit, we become reliant on it. Whether that's our laptop for work, our phone for basically everything, or our smartwatch for recording our workouts.

If you're a Garmin watch user and were about to set off on your morning run, you might have noticed an issue. Some fellow owners have reported that their devices are stuck in a continuous loop of what is being described as the "blue triangle of death".

You might also be pleased to know that Garmin is aware of the issue. It has an alert at the top of its support page that says: "We are aware of an issue causing some devices to be stuck on the start up screen or a blue triangle.

"To resolve this, press and hold the power button until the device turns off, then power it back on, and sync with the Garmin Connect app or Garmin Express. If this does not resolve your issue, please click here for more information".

How to fix the blue triangle on your Garmin device

The advice is to press and hold the power/light button on your device until it shuts off and then turn it back on. You know, the classic off and on reboot.

If that doesn't work however, which users have reported and The Verge has managed to recreate, then Garmin is recommending factory resetting your device.

The Verge has said the issue appears to affecting users in multiple countries and with different devices from the manufacturer. And while we've not experienced the same issue on our own watches, the Garmin Subreddit shows devices from the Epix, Venu, Forerunner, Descent and Fenix lines all impacted.

It's not currently clear what is causing the bug, but Garmin spokesperson Natalie Miller told The Verge: "Garmin is researching reports of devices displaying a blue triangle when starting a GPS activity.

"A reset by pressing and holding the power button may restore functionality. We will provide more information on a permanent fix when available."

So, if you have a Garmin device and you haven't seen the blue triangle yet, you might be wise to avoid GPS activities until there's a proper fix in place.