Easter deals? These Huawei offers are better than chocolate – and last longer too

Big Huawei tech savings just dropped – here's what to grab before Easter ends
If you're planning to refresh your tech setup in time for summer, Huawei’s Easter Sale has landed at just the right moment. Right now, you can pick up big discounts across the Huawei Store on smartwatches, headphones, tablets, and laptops.
Huawei products consistently offer premium features at more affordable prices than many competitors, especially during sales. You’re getting high-end design, great battery life, and flagship-level functionality without paying flagship prices.
Below, I collected all my favourite wearable offers; after all, I'm the wearable expert at T3 and know much less about laptops (I do know a bit, though). The brand's smartwatches and headphones are top-tier products – I should know, as I tested a good many of them over the years.
That said, the sale includes everything from productivity-focused laptops to high-spec tablets packed with smart features and generous battery life, so if you're after those, it's worth checking out. Better still, the brand seems to offer additional money-off deals, too, saving you even more if your basket reaches a certain threshold.
With a new 'Fashion Forward' design philosophy, the Watch GT 4 blends classic watchmaking with modern smarts. Whether you go for the iconic 46mm octagonal design or the elegant 41mm pendant-inspired style, you’re getting top-tier health and fitness tracking, dual-band GPS, and compatibility with Android and iOS.
Lightweight, stylish and perfect for younger users or first-time smartwatch buyers, the Watch Fit 3 features a large 1.82-inch AMOLED display and over 100 workout modes. It’s also packed with health features like advanced sleep tracking and menstrual health insights. Oh, did I mention it's one of the best affordable Apple Watch SE alternatives? Yes, it is!
Looking for a slim, comfortable fitness tracker that punches above its weight? The Band 9 has up to 14 days of battery, 100 workout modes, and a featherlight build that’s easy to wear all day. It even lets you track your loved ones’ health stats remotely.
Forget traditional earbuds – the FreeClip’s unique open-ear design blends fashion with function. It stays securely clipped to your ear without blocking your surroundings, making it ideal for runs, commutes, or casual all-day listening.
ANC, hi-res audio, crystal-clear calls – the FreeBuds Pro 3 does it all. Now available in White, Silver Frost, and Green, these earbuds are as premium in sound as they are in style.
