Easter deals? These Huawei offers are better than chocolate – and last longer too

If you're planning to refresh your tech setup in time for summer, Huawei’s Easter Sale has landed at just the right moment. Right now, you can pick up big discounts across the Huawei Store on smartwatches, headphones, tablets, and laptops.

Huawei products consistently offer premium features at more affordable prices than many competitors, especially during sales. You’re getting high-end design, great battery life, and flagship-level functionality without paying flagship prices.

Below, I collected all my favourite wearable offers; after all, I'm the wearable expert at T3 and know much less about laptops (I do know a bit, though). The brand's smartwatches and headphones are top-tier products – I should know, as I tested a good many of them over the years.

That said, the sale includes everything from productivity-focused laptops to high-spec tablets packed with smart features and generous battery life, so if you're after those, it's worth checking out. Better still, the brand seems to offer additional money-off deals, too, saving you even more if your basket reaches a certain threshold.

Huawei Watch Fit 3: was £139.99 now £99.99 at Huawei UK Lightweight, stylish and perfect for younger users or first-time smartwatch buyers, the Watch Fit 3 features a large 1.82-inch AMOLED display and over 100 workout modes. It’s also packed with health features like advanced sleep tracking and menstrual health insights. Oh, did I mention it's one of the best affordable Apple Watch SE alternatives? Yes, it is!

Huawei Band 9: was £49.99 now £34.99 at Huawei UK Looking for a slim, comfortable fitness tracker that punches above its weight? The Band 9 has up to 14 days of battery, 100 workout modes, and a featherlight build that’s easy to wear all day. It even lets you track your loved ones’ health stats remotely.