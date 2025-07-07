Never lose laptop power again, with this awesome Anker discount deal

If, like me, you're often on the go and need your tech to go the extra mile, then you've probably already got a power bank on your shopping list – or perhaps one for your phone in your bag already.

From a work perspective, however, it's my laptop that really does the heavy lifting for hours per day, with my MacBook Air a great tool that I truly rely on. Even that can run out eventually, though, which is why this Anker power bank deal is an ideal buy.

Check out the Anker Laptop Power Bank with 27% off

As part of the Amazon Prime Day early deals, this 25,000mAh bank – that's enough to recharge a 95Whr laptop battery, or a flagship phone five fold! – has a tasty 27% discounted. It's not the cheapest power bank ever, but we like our luxury tech here at T3 – and this absolutely fits the bill.

Save 27% Anker Laptop Power Bank: was £89.99 now £65.99 at Amazon With a massive 25,000mAh, this charger caters for even the largest of laptop batteries. That ought to charge even a MacBook Air one-and-a-half times, making it an ideal on-the-go charger. It's well made, has a screen to visualise remaining power, and is of the utmost quality you'd expect from Anker.

This is one of those deals that might not be the most indulgent, but it's an incredibly practical purchase. It's not only good for laptops, either, with built-in USB-C and USB-A cables and ports to cater for all manner of modern products.

With a 165W power output, it's also quick to charge – faster than many wall-sockets will achieve with most standard chargers these days. That'll be a big benefit for fast-charging devices, no compromise, and it's this power that permits even laptops to rejuice.

I'd call this one of those savvy investments, ultimately, and it's already in my basket for purchase. I'm writing this from an airport and my battery is already at 57% – which is making me a little itchy with anxiety. If only I had one of these Anker products with me, eh?

Note it's a time-limited deal, as with so many things Amazon Prime Day, so you've got until Friday 11th July to buy – if stocks last out that long, of course.