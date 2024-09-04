Acer's new Nitro monitors go up to 600Hz for super smooth gaming

Quick Summary Acer has unveiled a heap of new hardware ahead of IFA 2024, including bleeding-edge monitors. They can manage 600Hz refresh rates, which means they can accommodate crazy smoothness.

Everything's kicking into gear ahead of this year's IFA conference in Berlin, and while the public can't yet access the show floor, announcements keep coming thick and fast.

The latest is a tranche of new hardware from Acer, which has added a bunch of gaming monitors and laptops to its lineup, including seriously bleeding-edge options that push boundaries.

Its Nitro range has had a boost in the form of the new XV240 F6, XV270 F5, and XV270U F5 monitors, which have refresh rates of up to 600Hz, an eye-catching number when you consider that many gamers feel lucky to manage 120Hz nowadays.

If you have a powerful rig and want the absolute maximum in frame rates and smoothness (probably because you play a hyper-competitive game like Counter-Strike 2 or Valorant) then they might just be ideal for you.

Acer has also taken the wraps off a frankly bananas concept laptop called Project DualPlay, which nestles a portable and detachable controller right there in the lower half of the computer. It's absolutely mad, but very impressive – and you can learn more about it in our story here.

For those happy to settle for a more reasonable (but still hugely fast) 360Hz, Acer also unveiled the Predator XB273U F5 and XB273K V5 Monitors, which are a little more reasonable. The latter is available in a 4K specification for those hoping to get the most sharpness they can, but both will be super smooth.

If you want a pre-built machine that oozes power, meanwhile, Acer also added the Predator Orion 7000 Desktop, which comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and a next-gen Lunar Lake Intel processor, so expect it to be an absolute beast when available.

Finally, the Nitro Blaze 7 is also a pretty interesting addition – it's Acer's first step into the super-competitive world of portable PC gaming machines and it promises a 7-inch full HD IPS display.

We'll be going hands-on with one soon, but here are the details we reported earlier.

It's certainly a shaping up to be a busy show for Acer.