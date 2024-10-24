M4 MacBook Air tipped for early 2025, but one M4 Mac has been delayed

Quick Summary A new report says that the M4 MacBook Air is scheduled for launch in January to March 2025, but the M4 Mac Studio is now planned for a launch closer to next June. Updated iPads and the iPhone SE 4 are also planned for the spring.

With M4 MacBook Pros, iMacs and Mac minis expected to launch before Halloween, Apple is turning its attention to the next tranche of M4 Mac upgrades. Next up: a new MacBook Air, with the Mac Studio and Mac Pro following afterwards.

A new report from Bloomberg says that the M4 MacBook Air is about to enter production for an early 2025 launch date. But another Mac, the M4 Mac Studio, has been moved back slightly. It's still due to arrive in the first half of 2025, but not quite as early as previously predicted.

What to expect from the M4 MacBook Air

The M4 MacBook Air is expected to be almost identical to the current M3 MacBook Air: this is going to be a processor upgrade, not a design one. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models are in line for the M4 processor, and the main benefit of upgrading the already fast processor is to better handle Apple Intelligence.

Bloomberg says that the Airs won't launch until after December's software update, which is the one bringing Apple Intelligence to countries other than the US, and that means a launch is likely between January and March.

The high-end Mac Studio has been put back very slightly, the report says: it was originally intended for a similar launch schedule to the M4 MacBook Air, but it's been moved back and is now pencilled in for launch after March's software update. That means a launch window of March to June.

Bloomberg also claims that the M4 Studio and the M4 Pro, which will arrive later in 2025, will have a much more powerful Neural Engine for AI and ray tracing for graphics. And the report also says that the same spring release window will bring us the iPhone SE 4, new iPad Airs and updated iPad keyboards, and possibly the next generation of the entry-level iPad too.