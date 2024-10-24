M4 MacBook Air tipped for early 2025, but one M4 Mac has been delayed

Quick Summary
A new report says that the M4 MacBook Air is scheduled for launch in January to March 2025, but the M4 Mac Studio is now planned for a launch closer to next June.
Updated iPads and the iPhone SE 4 are also planned for the spring.
With M4 MacBook Pros, iMacs and Mac minis expected to launch before Halloween, Apple is turning its attention to the next tranche of M4 Mac upgrades. Next up: a new MacBook Air, with the Mac Studio and Mac Pro following afterwards.
A new report from Bloomberg says that the M4 MacBook Air is about to enter production for an early 2025 launch date. But another Mac, the M4 Mac Studio, has been moved back slightly. It's still due to arrive in the first half of 2025, but not quite as early as previously predicted.
What to expect from the M4 MacBook Air
The M4 MacBook Air is expected to be almost identical to the current M3 MacBook Air: this is going to be a processor upgrade, not a design one. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models are in line for the M4 processor, and the main benefit of upgrading the already fast processor is to better handle Apple Intelligence.
Bloomberg says that the Airs won't launch until after December's software update, which is the one bringing Apple Intelligence to countries other than the US, and that means a launch is likely between January and March.
The high-end Mac Studio has been put back very slightly, the report says: it was originally intended for a similar launch schedule to the M4 MacBook Air, but it's been moved back and is now pencilled in for launch after March's software update. That means a launch window of March to June.
Bloomberg also claims that the M4 Studio and the M4 Pro, which will arrive later in 2025, will have a much more powerful Neural Engine for AI and ray tracing for graphics. And the report also says that the same spring release window will bring us the iPhone SE 4, new iPad Airs and updated iPad keyboards, and possibly the next generation of the entry-level iPad too.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
Eufy launches surprise video doorbell – and it's got a handy face-to-face feature
The Eufy Video Doorbell C31 has unexpectedly arrived
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Apple allegedly planning major changes to App Store that makes so much sense
Apple might be making a one-stop shop for its best games.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple allegedly planning major changes to App Store that makes so much sense
Apple might be making a one-stop shop for its best games.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
These dummies allegedly show the iPhone 4 SE – and there's a big surprise
Could Apple be working on two different versions of the iPhone SE 4?
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
I tried the iPhone 16 Pro on safari – now I want one for the huge camera upgrade
The iPhone 16 Pro's zoom boost is a game-changer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple’s now delivering big discounts on its best iPads
The fastest M1 iPad Pro and Air models are now appearing in the Apple refurb store
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
iPhone 17 Pro and entire iPhone 18 series tipped for a very important upgrade
The next iPhone Pro / Pro Max is expected to boost speeds through extra RAM
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
All-new Apple iPad mini 7 gets a surprise announcement – pre-orders now open
Apple isn't waiting for its next event to give us the news we've been waiting for
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This iPhone SE 4 feature may be missing in action
The iPhone SE 4 may resemble the most recent iPhones, but it looks like it'll be lacking one key feature
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Your iPhone could soon be the perfect partner for sports events, gigs and shows
Digital concert tickets could soon include everything from playlists to the location of your pals
By Carrie Marshall Published