Lenovo unleashes a flurry of AI PCs with Snapdragon, Intel and AMD power

Quick Summary Lenovo has announced new Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel, AMD and Snapdragon hardware. The new devices will offer power, efficiency and long battery life at a range of price points.

There’s a revolution taking place in the PC world, seeing Windows laptops stepping up to better challenge the competition posed by Apple’s MacBook laptops – especially since the latter’s move to Apple M hardware.

We’ve previously seen the launch of Snapdragon-powered laptops, such as the Surface Pro 11 that typify this new experience, but at IFA 2024 we’ve seen a deluge of new devices, including a wide selection from Lenovo.

This time, however, Lenovo is launching next-gen AI PC’s on Snapdragon, AMD and new Intel hardware, looking to offer a full range of choices to customers at a range of price points. Spearheading the new launch, Lenovo and Intel have partnered on Aura Edition, accidentally jumping on the brainrot TikTok trend by sheer accident.

The new Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is powered by Intel’s new Core Ultra (Series 2) hardware, offering a couple of bespoke features powered by the hardware. That includes Smart Modes to give you a more customised experience you can control with a click – be that for wellness, privacy or to focus on productivity.

There is also a Smart Share function where you can instantly share images from any phone to your PC by tapping the handset against the frame of the laptop. There’s also instant 24/7 online support, so if you have a problem with your Aura Edition PC, you can get assistance.

With a 15-inch LCD display, the new laptop weighs 1.46kg, with up to 32GB of RAM and plenty of connectivity to keep you productive or entertained through the day.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition launches alongside the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition, again powered by that new Intel hardware, which is what the “Aura Edition” branding signifies.

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD will cost £1,399.99, with availability from September 2024.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

AMD and Snapdragon are also powering Lenovo Copilot+ PCs

It’s not just Intel that’s powering these next-gen PCs, there are also new devices from AMD powered by the Ryzen AI 9. The new Yoga Pro 7 comes with a 14.5-inch OLED display and is designed to give you productivity power on the move.

It’s a high-spec machine, paired with a high £1,499.99 price, but that’s also for 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD, but of course, it’s the pull of that glorious OLED display that will turn heads when it hits the market in September 2024.

But for those looking for something more affordable, there’s action at the other end of the spectrum, running new hardware from Qualcomm. Having previously announced devices powered by Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus, Qualcomm has released a new 8-core version of the X Plus, which is designed to bring the price down while keeping all the efficiency and AI power of the higher-spec hardware.

That’s resulted in new the new IdeaPad Slim 5x, which will cost from £849, with an optional OLED display if you want those glorious visuals. The aim here is to give you all that battery life and power at a lower price point, which is likely to make the Slim 5x a popular choice.

To boost the durability, the Slim 5x has a metal chassis tested to MIL-STD-810H standards and weighing 1.48kg.

If you want something with more flexibility, the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 has a 14-inch OLED touchscreen and again has a metal finish tested to military standards for durability, with the screen folding flat to give you a tablet-like experience when you need it.

The IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 is again a Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core device and starts at £899.99 and will be available from September 2024.