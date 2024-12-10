Apple plans to nuke the notch in its MacBook Pros

Quick Summary Apple reportedly intends to replace the MacBook Pro's camera notch with a pin-hole camera. The move is said to be happening in 2026, alongside a switch to OLED displays.

Love it or hate it, you can't miss it – the MacBook Pro's notch, the section where the Face ID camera lives, is a very visible part of the Mac's screen. However, a new report says that it's going to be sent off to the same farm where the Touch Bar now resides.

It claims that the notch is going to be removed, starting with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in 2026.

That timescale is the same one we've been hearing regarding the switch from the current mini-LED MacBook Pros to OLED MacBook Pros , which makes sense – it should be less work to do it at the same time as switching to a different kind of panel.

What's happening to the notch?

The news comes via MacRumors , who spotted a roadmap published by Omdia. The analytics firm has a pretty good track record when it comes to this kind of thing.

According to the roadmap, the notch will be removed from the two larger MacBook Pro models and replaced with a hole-punch camera. What we don't yet know is whether that camera will be there by itself, much like the selfie shooters in Android phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 , or if the Dynamic Island will make its way across from the iPhone 16 .

That latter option would still mean considerably less screen space lost to the camera section than with the notch.

Omdia says that the notch isn't going away completely, though. It estimates that it's going to remain on the MacBook Air, possibly until at least 2028.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The move to OLED and a notchless display is a big one, but there will be new MacBook Pro models before those ones ship. Don't expect any significant changes at that time, however – they'll be speed-bump models in 2025 to deliver the M5 processors.