Windows 11 gets a great update for iPhone owners especially

Quick Summary iPhone users can now get information from and share files with Windows 11 PCs. However the new features are currently only available to beta users and developers of Microsoft's operating system.

It's taken a few months, but iPhone users can now take advantage of the same nifty Windows 11 feature that's been available to Android users since the summer. You can now connect your iPhone to your PC's Start menu to access key features and information from your PC.

As Microsoft explains on the official Windows blog, "This seamless integration allows iPhone users to enjoy the same benefits as Android users, including ability to view phone’s battery status and connectivity, ability to access messages and calls, and keeping track of the latest activities, all conveniently integrated into the Start menu."

It's not as comprehensive as the phone mirroring in the current macOS, but for iPhone users who work on PCs rather than Macs it's a very welcome addition. And it's very simple to set up – just open your Start menu and you should see 'iPhone' in the panel to the right. It'll then take you step by step through the setup process.

This Windows 11 feature is an excellent upgrade for iPhones

One of the best new features is the ability to share files between your iPhone and your PC. Once your phone is connected, all you need to do is tap or click on the 'Send Files' button on the Start menu and you can ping files across. It's powered by Microsoft's Phone Link, which comes pre-installed on Windows 11 PCs.

Although the iPhone connectivity is live, it hasn't rolled out to everybody yet – it's being shared with Windows Insiders who use the developer and beta channels first, before rolling out more widely this year. That means you'll need to have the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 4805 or better if you're in the beta channel, and 26120.3000 if you're using the dev channel.

There are a few other prerequisites – your PC needs to have Bluetooth LE and Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher or the connectivity won't be available to you, and the features aren't currently available in the education versions of Windows.