Apple Intelligence will add plenty to your iPhone, but also take something important away

Quick Summary
Apple Intelligence will require 4GB of storage space on your iPhone when it launches from next month.
That is something to consider when you purchase your iPhone 16, especially if you're looking at the 128GB model.
We can't wait for Apple Intelligence to finally arrive and try out the new features we've learned about over the last few months. However, we've also recently learned that it'll come with a fairly hefty caveat.
Apple has confirmed that Apple Intelligence and its suite of tools will take up a large chunk of iPhone storage space – around 4GB, in fact. And that's on top of the not inconsiderable amount already used by iOS and system data.
That's largely fine for owners of 256GB handsets and above, but if you've recently bought a 128GB iPhone 16, you might want to consider keeping other apps and services to a minimum.
"Apple Intelligence is available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, all iPhone 16 models, and iPad and Mac models with M1 and later. iPhone devices need 4GB of storage," said Apple in a document published as part of the iOS 18.1 beta (via 9to5Mac).
Interestingly, the document doesn't go into details about storage requirements on other devices, such as the compatible iPads and Macs.
Apple is planning a staggered rollout of Apple Intelligence, with some features potentially not hitting different regions until spring 2025.
It will start in the US next month (October) with the public release of iOS 18.1. The UK and some other English-speaking countries will get it "by December" as part of the following iPhone update – iOS 18.2.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
That includes Canada, New Zealand and South Africa.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that some of the most eagerly-anticipated features won't arrive until next March, though. He claims that the new Siri, for example, might not be available until the iOS 18.4 update is available.
Non-English speaking variants of Apple Intelligence may take even longer still, with Apple so far just saying that Chinese, French, Japanese and Spanish versions are "coming next year".
We'll report if we hear anything further on the rollout.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-orders start early, before it's even launched
Samsung accidentally reveals its next affordable flagship phone itself
By Chris Hall Published
-
Your older Pixel Watch has been updated with a bunch of new tricks
Google has brought Wear OS 5 to the older Pixel Watches and delivered a former Pixel Watch 3 exclusive app too
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
iPhone 17 tipped for upgrade Android owners have enjoyed for years
This is one rumour we can definitely get on board with
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Your iPhone 16 or 16 Pro battery should last longer, here's why
There's an increase in battery size in all iPhone 16 models
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
One of next summer's most exciting sci-fi blockbusters has been shot on an iPhone
Danny Boyle is sticking to the basics
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus prove to be the real winners at launch
It's the standard model's year to shine
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple finally opens up to third-party app stores, but only if you win the postcode lottery
iPads are getting a more open ecosystem in Europe
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The iPhone 16 Capture button looks like a masterclass in overthinking
It's the ultimate jack of all trades
By Sam Cross Published
-
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: all four models compared – should you pre-order today?
How do the 2024 iPhone upgrades compare to what was launched last year's iPhone 15 models?
By David Nield Published
-
iPhone 16 and 16 Pro come with a surprise bonus charging boost
They are 50 per cent faster than the iPhone 15 models
By Britta O'Boyle Published