Sony's latest 5-star headphones drop to new price best for Black Friday

It's Black Friday week and the T3 team is on duty to gather together all of the best Black Friday deals – and there are plenty already ahead of the 29 November weekend's official kick-off. Among the best headphones picks, I've spotted yet another price drop on Sony's top-end ANC headphones, the WH-1000XM5.

Often touted as being the best noise-cancelling headphones for most people, the Sony WH-1000XM5 netted a 5-star score and the T3 Platinum Award badge when reviewed. They're simply stunning over-ears for blocking out external sound while drenching you in quality audio. And this sale price is a new low – undercutting Amazon's previous best.

Often considered the perfect over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 had long sat in the number one spot in T3's best headphones list.

As our WH-1000XM5 review reads: "In the WH-1000XM5, Sony has managed to replace the best all-round wireless active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones you can buy with, you guessed it, the best new all-round wireless ANC over-ear headphones you can buy."

I've used third-party site CamelCamelCamel to verify this price is the lowest it's ever been – with an automated email alerting me to the new price low. This time, Amazon even undercuts Sony's official store by a not-massive £4. There are plenty of Amazon Black Friday deals worthy of your attention, too, so be sure to check out that live blog on the site.

But just in case the headphones-maker or, indeed, other UK retailers drop their pricing during Black Friday, it's worth keeping an eye on the real-time shopping widget below for up-to-date figures. It's unlikely to drop yet further before the sale ends in December – but always worth keeping an eye on things just in case.