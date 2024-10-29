Grado adopts a new design direction for its high-end headphones

Quick Summary Grado's new Signature headphones feature brand new drivers and a new design direction. The HP100 SE over-ears are available from November 2024 for £2,795 / $2,495 a pair.

Grado makes some of the world's best headphones, and its high-end models regularly receive five-star rave reviews from the audio press. Now there's a new Signature model that heralds a new design direction for the audiophile over-ears maker.

The Grado Signature HP100 SE headphones have been created to mark the 100th birthday of the company's founder, Joseph Grado. Their design references the past but the engineering is new: there are newly-engineered drivers, detachable cables – a first for the brand – and a new headband assembly.

And, as ever with Grado, each pair is assembled by hand in its Brooklyn HQ.

Grado Signature HP100 SE: key features and pricing

The newly designed drivers are 52mm with a new paper composite cone, a new voice coil made from lightweight copper-plated aluminium, and a powerful high flux magnetic circuit incorporating rare earth alloys.

According to Grado the result produces "excellent dynamics and transient response, along with a highly refined sense of space, soundstage and image". Frequency response is an exceptionally low 3.5Hz to a high 51.5kHz, and the SPL at 1mW is 117dB. Total harmonic distortion is \<0.1% @ 100dB.

The housings are made from aluminium, and for the first time for Grado the cables are removable; the braided finish is softer "but durable" with more flexible insulation and lower cable weight than before.

The cable has a 6.3mm plug and connects to each housing via a 4-pin mini XLR; additional cable options including 4-pin XLR termination and 4.4mm balanced termination will be available in the near future.

The headband has 50% more padding than before, and it incorporates a stainless steel band and height rods to get the perfect fit.

The new Signature HP100 SE will be available from November. The recommended retail price is £2,795 / $2,495 / about AU$5,470.