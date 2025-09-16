Campfire Audio updates its elite Andromeda IEMs with double the drivers

Quick Summary Campfire Audio has announced three new models of its Andromeda IEMs with ten drivers. In addition to the base model, there are two very limited edition editions using different materials and a more advanced cable.

Strange things are happening in the world of in-ear monitors, with audio firms coming up with ever more creative ways to cram more drivers into their earphones.

Just ask Campfire Audio, which has updated its IEMs by doubling the drivers. Where the previous model boasted five different drivers, the Andromeda 10 SE pair sport 10.

These are Campfire's most ambitious IEMs yet, and the multiple drivers are dedicated to different jobs. There are four drivers to handle the low frequencies, four to take care of the mid-range, and a further two to handle the highs.

Campfire Audio says that this results in significantly improved technical performance, clarity and detail without compromising on the Andromedas' signature sound.

In addition to the two SE versions there's also a more affordable, standard Andromeda pair. They too get the 10-driver setup but don't have the more premium finish. And they're more readily available, not limited edition.

Campfire Audio Andromeda 10 SE: key upgrades and pricing

In addition to that 10-driver configuration, there are other key changes. The anodised aluminium of the standard Andromeda pair has been swapped for highly durable PVD stainless steel housings with genuine Damascus steel lids, and instead of the standard model's green colour the choices are gold or black.

The cable is a new design created specially for the Andromeda 10 SE, featuring eight 7N OCC gold-plated copper connectors – the standard model has Campfire's Time Link modular cable instead.

I'd love to hear my favourite bassy tracks on these – Frequency response goes down to a very low 5Hz.

As you'd expect from flagship IEMs these are quite pricey. Distributor Audio 46 quotes a UK price of £1,861, while the US price is $2,499 (about €2,120 / AU$3,745). There will only be 250 units of each finish.

The standard edition has a US RRP of $1,699 (about £1,245 / €1,440 / AU$2,545).