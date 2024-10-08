This DJI action cam bundle hits its lowest price ever in Prime Day sale – snap it up!

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to treat yourself to one of the best action cameras , but have held your horses for a decent deal to swoop in and save you some cash, it’s your lucky day. Amazon’s Big Deal Days No.2 is here and there are currently loads of brilliant action camera deals in the Prime Day Sale, but we think we’ve found the best deal yet.

Currently, this DJI Osmo Action 3 camera bundle has a massive 42% off, as it’s been reduced from £289 to £169— that's a £120 saving! If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, it’s also worth noting that this is the lowest price this camera has ever been, so you’ll want to snap it up while you can.

DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Combo: was £289, now £169 at Amazon

The DJI Osmo Action 3 features 4K/120fps video recording, a super-wide FOV, and 16m waterproofing. This comprehensive bundle includes an extra battery, adhesive mount, and harness – everything you need to start shooting amazing POV videos. Now £120 off!