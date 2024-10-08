This DJI action cam bundle hits its lowest price ever in Prime Day sale – snap it up!

If you’ve been eagerly waiting to treat yourself to one of the best action cameras, but have held your horses for a decent deal to swoop in and save you some cash, it’s your lucky day. Amazon’s Big Deal Days No.2 is here and there are currently loads of brilliant action camera deals in the Prime Day Sale, but we think we’ve found the best deal yet.
Currently, this DJI Osmo Action 3 camera bundle has a massive 42% off, as it’s been reduced from £289 to £169— that's a £120 saving! If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, it’s also worth noting that this is the lowest price this camera has ever been, so you’ll want to snap it up while you can.
DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Combo: was £289, now £169 at Amazon
The DJI Osmo Action 3 features 4K/120fps video recording, a super-wide FOV, and 16m waterproofing. This comprehensive bundle includes an extra battery, adhesive mount, and harness – everything you need to start shooting amazing POV videos. Now £120 off!
When we reviewed the Osmo Action 3 camera we praised it for its value for money so, at this price, it’s basically daylight robbery. The Osmo Action 3 has a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor with a max photo resolution of 4000 x 3000 and a max video resolution of 4096 x 3072 (60fps). It also weighs only 145 grams and is waterproof to 16 metres depth— without the waterproof case— and 60 metres with the waterproof housing, which is better than the GoPro HERO 11 Black's water rating. This bundle also equips you with a chest strap mount and a backpack strap mount, so you can go forth and capture hands-free footage from the get-go.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.