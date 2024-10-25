The ultimate racing simulator is also a work of art

Quick Summary The Prodrive Racing Simulator is arguably the best-looking gaming setup ever made. Costing £49,000, it houses a 49-inch ultra-wide monitor, bespoke PC and runs Assetto Corsa.

We're big fans of racing sims here at T3, having tested several setups over the years. However, while most have provided a great driving experience, there are few quite as jaw-dropping as the Prodrive Racing Simulator.

Built in collaboration with Callum Designs, the simulator combines a bespoke PC build and an ultra-wide, curved 49-inch 5K monitor with high-end furniture expertise.

Its canopy has been formed using 16 layers of beech wood that's been encased in a lacquered black gloss finish. A sculpted carbon monocoque is suspended within and houses the extra-wide Cobra Negaro racing seat.

You also get a mechanical pedal box and Precision SIM LM Pro racing wheel, along with premium noise cancelling headphones should you want to keep the experience to yourself.

"The last few years have seen an explosion in people taking up gaming and esports. I wanted to develop something that married that technology with contemporary furniture, something that you would be proud to have on display in your home like a grand piano, rather than tucked out of the way," said the chairman of Prodrive, David Richards.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Prodrive) (Image credit: Prodrive) (Image credit: Prodrive) (Image credit: Prodrive) (Image credit: Prodrive)

The game that comes pre-installed is Assetto Corsa – a real favourite on the eSports circuit. It's renowned for its realistic sim-style gameplay and gives you control of over 90 real-world cars, from the likes of Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini and Shelby.

That's quite fitting as you'll likely have at least one of them on your drive already if you're considering adding the simulator to your home – you can expect to pay £49,000 for one, excluding VAT.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We don't have US or Australian prices as yet (it's about $63,600 / AU$94,900 at today's exchange rates), but we're sure the UK firm Prodrive will be happy to quote a price for those wishing to ship it overseas.

You can also check out the Prodrive Racing Simulator for yourself, with a unit sited on the fifth floor of Harrods in London. You'll have to wait in the queue behind us, mind.