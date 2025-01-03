Major GTA 6 leak reportedly comes from within Rockstar – but be prepared for disappointment

New Grand Theft Auto 6 screen appears online... briefly

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6)
(Image credit: Rockstar)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

An image that was allegedly taken within Rockstar's offices has appeared online.

It shows what seems to be GTA 6 running on a PC monitor.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the biggest game release of 2025 will be Grand Theft Auto VI. We don't yet have a release date, but its widely expected to be available in the second half of the year.

That means you can fully expect the rumours and leaks to ramp up in the coming months. Indeed, they've already started.

An image of what is claimed to be GTA 6 running on a PC was posted online a couple of days ago, and what makes it especially unusual is that it was purportedly taken from within Rockstar's own office.

Reddit user JustLovett0 (via Eurogamer) claimed that the photo was snapped by someone who worked at Rockstar for a few months. It was taken down this morning by moderators as it breached the site's guidelines, but T3 has seen it and it looks reasonably genuine.

We won't be republishing it here out of respect for Rockstar, but can tell you that it showed a monitor on a desk seemingly running the game. The screen shows a woman (possibly one of the lead characters, Lucia) looking at what seems to be a storage depot. It's a sunny day and her shadow falls across a small wall.

To be honest, it's nothing special. And even the original poster claims that the photo was taken in 2021, so it's likely that a lot has changed in the game since.

Still, it's an indication that the floodgates may soon open. Hopefully, it'll prompt Rockstar into making efforts to control the narrative itself, and maybe release a second teaser or even full trailer soon.

A full release date wouldn't go amiss neither. We'll keep you informed with anything else we find out in the meantime, of course.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
