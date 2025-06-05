Just 5 hours into Mario Kart World, the Switch 2 is already my best buy of 2025

It's Thursday 5 June, which can only mean one thing – it's Switch 2 launch day! As you'll have no doubt noticed, no media outlets received Nintendo's latest console more than a handful of hours prior to the on-sale date, meaning no official (or at least thorough) reviews exist.

I don't think that's a major problem, all told. It was back in mid-April that I first got to play with a Switch 2, testing out a bunch of titles, which was the first insight into just how right Nintendo had got the Switch sequel.

From the size, to the build quality, the new design tweaks – I think even then I knew it was already my product of 2025. Which has only become even more cemented in my mind, having received my Switch 2 bundle a day early and put some hours into Mario Kart World.

Sure, I was only able to play solo initially, but with Nintendo Online servers now up and running, you can also experience the brutal yet hilarious multiplayer options – with Battle being an instant classic – in addition to the one- or two-player Grand Prix.

After just 5 hours of the latest Mario Kart (so far!), I'm already convinced the Switch 2 is every bit worth its cover price. Here's why you should pine for Nintendo's new console too – or, indeed, go buy one, as day-one stock is now available – to make your 2025 summer that bit more joyful.

Mario Kart World trailer

Mario Kart World – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Why Mario Kart World is an instant classic

I'm not really a racing game fan, per se, but I don't think Mario Kart can be out-and-out classified as a racer, frankly. Yes, you race vehicles around tracks, but the key component of its gameplay are the power-ups you collect to defeat your opponents.

And all the classics are here: green shells for aiming (or just mindlessly flinging), 'heat-seeking' red shells to auto-target, banana skins to drop and watch opponents skid out of control, plus many more. There are coins to collect, feathers to jump, and a bunch more – from Bob-ombs to Hammer Bros' hammers – to keep you entertained.

While Mario Kart World has introduced some new additions – from 'grinding' across track sections, to water surfaces to surf over – these don't stray into over-complex territory. It just adds some further dynamics, added visual flair, and builds upon the solid foundations that Mario Kart has developed over the years.

There was also a lot of talk about an open-world experience, as you can move between tracks in Grand Prix, rather than just appearing at the start line. While that's true, it's a minor addition of flow – and barely affects gameplay at all. Really, Mario Kart World is just as track-based as it's ever been in any version before.

There are shortcuts aplenty and tricks to be learned, of course, such as when to hit the accelerator for that off-the-line boost, or which seemingly 'wrong' turn to take to skip ahead in a course. With 50CC, 100CC and 150CC upping the speed and opponent difficulty, there's a good starting point for gamers of any level, through to much greater challenge.

That's the perfect recipe for an instant classic. Even if you've not delved into recent Mario Kart titles, that won't matter. Indeed, as the latest is the Switch 2's main new launch title exclusive, it's going to lock a lot more players in.

And, like me, they'll no doubt be quickly absorbed into what a genius of design and tactical play this game is – the racing is a mechanic that sits more towards a platformer game style than an F1 or rally title. It takes some practice and skill, sure, but the real delight of Mario Kart is, as ever, in taking out your opponents – quite literally.

Where can I buy a Switch 2?

Still not in possession of a Switch 2 console? Not all is lost! As you can see in my Nintendo Switch 2 stock tracker, now that the console is on sale, a number of retailers are holding stock – so you can buy one from various sources.

Indeed, I'd go revisit the latter – but I think Mario Kart World is going to have me hooked for the foreseeable. Especially as there are so many characters, stickers, stars and umpteen other collectibles to challenge yourself in obtaining. See, I'm already hooked – and so will you be!