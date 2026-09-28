With gaming console prices on the rise – which is why I wrote that now's the time to buy a PlayStation 5 Pro – it's interesting to see a Nintendo deal that's bucking the trend.

Just one month ahead of the latest Zelda game launch – the remake of Ocarina of Time, which is largely regarded as among the best in the series' history – the Switch 2 console has crashed to its lowest-ever asking price.

Check out the Switch 2 deal here

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This is all in the run-up to Amazon's Prime Big Deals Days – a marketing term that you've probably never heard anybody say aloud – with earlier discounts hitting the site ahead of its official October dates.

Save 15% (£65) Nintendo Switch 2 console: was £419.99 now £354.99 at Amazon The Switch 2 price officially increased on 1 September this year, so for a drop back to its lowest-ever price less than a month later marks this out as a great deal. There are some killer games incoming, too, so if you're yet to pick up Nintendo's latest console, then I can't fathom you'll find it cheaper at any other point this year.

Look at it this way: the Switch 2 has never had a larger discount, especially in light of that recent price rise that saw it rocket beyond the £400 threshold.

The real reason to want the console now, though? It's the incoming Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake that's due out in November.

Check out £5 off the Ocarina of Time on Amazon

Indeed, the saving on this console will cover buying that game 'for free', in effect, which is why I'd action buying now if you've been paused and waiting for a deal.

Sadly, you can't pay for the Switch 2 in instalments via Amazon's sometimes-offered service, meaning you have to pay the full price up front – but a credit card purchase will help you to split that across two months of pay while avoiding any interest.

It's not only the latest Zelda remake that's worth putting on your wishlist, though, with Mario Kart World great fun, Yoshi And The Mysterious Book a genuinely joyous play, and both Donkey Kong: Bananza and Star Fox being a real blast for one or two players.

I've been lucky enough to own a Switch 2 since day one. But if I didn't own the console yet then this deal would make me pull the trigger and buy one. It's well worth it ahead of the Christmas period.