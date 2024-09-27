5 reasons why EA Sports FC 25 is a big improvement on FC 24 for me

As a massive FIFA fan and regular player since it first debuted on the Sega Mega Drive in 1993, I went into last year's EA Sports FC 24 with renewed vigour. I didn't mind the name change – in fact, I embraced it as I saw it as an excuse for EA to radically move its footy game series forward.

Sadly, as the months wore on, it became more obvious that, while the menu systems and modes had been tweaked, the on-field action wasn't markedly improved. In fact, it can be argued that over the following year (during which I played Ultimate Team almost daily) the gameplay was arguably worse.

And so my attention switched to EA Sports FC 25 (albeit only a week before the launch of the early access period, due to having an incredible, end-of-game 99-rated team). Could this year's outing be the true move forward I'd hoped for 12-months ago?

Thankfully, after experiencing more than a week's play so far, it seems so. It's not perfect and we should expect a whole swathe of title updates in the coming month or so, but I feel it's a much better game. Here are my five main reasons why.

1. On the pitch

Let's start with the most important, how it plays.

Like with last year, I've mostly spent my time playing Ultimate Team – after all, that's the most popular game mode by far – and so my main experience is in competitive play rather than against the computer AI. However, AI is the operative word for all on-field gameplay anyway.

FC IQ is the name of EA Sports' new AI game engine and my initial impressions from what I've played so far is that it better echoes the real ebb and flow of a match. I must have competed in around 100 matches at the time of writing and while the game feels slower and more pronounced, that's to its benefit.

Passing feels more measured this time around, while defences move more naturally. Also, in FC 24 there always seemed to be an oddity in the system whereby the defence and midfield didn't shift and move as they do in real-life, often leaving a big, gaping hole in the middle for the opposition to exploit. This could be reduced via team tactics, but was never really address sufficiently for me.

It meant that at the higher levels in Div Rivals, more experienced players could exploit those gaps in mechanised, knowing fashion rather than skill. The latest game feels different.

Other "cheats" have also seemingly been shutdown. While not exactly cheating, there were a few movements that could be made, especially at corners, that would almost always result in a goal. While finesse shots were ridiculously overpowered. Both have seemingly been tuned down or tweaked to make them less effective.

Of course, a couple of months in and when available players get better stats and playstyles, they might return. But I'm enjoying them not being around right now.

I'm also enjoying taking my time to build up in games, passing around the midfield and down the wings before launching attacks, Again, it might not last long, but FC 25 feels much more considered than the old direct play method which was seemingly essential last time around.

2. Team tactics and player roles

Perhaps the most significant change this year is the reworking of team tactics. EA Sports FC 24 and many FIFA iterations before it roughly used the same system with little differentiation, but we now have a completely new tactics format and it does feel fresh and new.

The formations are the same (although some feel better to use this year than they have done in the past), but build-up style and defensive approach has been simplified a touch.

There are three different build-up styles to choose from – counter, balanced and slow passing – and defensive approach largely determines how far up the pitch your players will sit when they don't have the ball.

This might sound more basic than before, but the real key here is that these now work in tandem with player roles, an all-new game mechanic that really makes a difference.

Each player on the team sheet can be given a different player role depending on their position – such as an LW being able to work as an inside forward, winger, or wide playmaker. And depending on the player role chosen, you can also tweak whether they are to attack more, defend more, or be more balanced.

Those latter options are only available on certain player roles, but the ones you choose can be seen quite clearly in the way the AI behaves in-game.

In addition, each role has a similar scoring system to the playstyles introduced last year. Specific players work better with specific player roles, basically, so you might get a "+" or "++" boost in each role depending on the player you've assigned it to. For example, Declan Rice gets a "++" boost when playing as a holding player in the CDM position, but give that player role to Camavinga and he doesn't get any bonus, even though he's capable of playing in that position.

This means you'll be more willing to tweak tactics depending on your squad. And if you do use a tactic you've found online, which is easier to do this year thanks to a new code input mechanism, you might have to find new players to make sure you're getting the most from it.

3. Rush

Another great new addition this year is Rush, a five-a-side game mode that sits inside Ultimate Team and gives you rewards you can use outside of the mode too. It basically replaces Volta and is much more fun.

The game is entirely multiplayer, so you are put into a team with three other players and an AI-controlled goalie, and you only use one player chosen from your entire squad.

There are also rules that restrict what players you can use, plus bonuses to encourage you to select a certain region, player position or league, and the game itself is fast-paced and great fun.

In fact, I found myself playing more Rush matches for the first few days of getting FC 25 than I did any other mode in UT.

Finally, women's football has become a bigger deal outside of Ultimate Team. You can now play a manager career in the top women's football leagues.

Career mode hasn't really got a whole load more changes, although the matches also benefit from the FC IQ and on-pitch AI changes I've mentioned already, but adding the ability to take a favourite women's team to the top adds some much needed variety.

5. No contracts

My final reason why this year's game is better than last is very. very simple – contracts have been ditched from Ultimate Team.

It's hard to put into words how infuriating contracts have been over the years, having to add largely irrelevant attachments to players in a UT squad. You always had a stack of contract cards amongst your consumables almost from the off each year, so having to assign them to players who have played a certain amount of games was a pointless chore.

But no more.

You do still have to assign injury cards if a player has been injured in a game, which is equally petty, but it's a start at least.

Conclusion

In all honesty, EA Sports FC 25 is far from perfect as things stand. I've suffered some latency issues in both menus and matches, where the controller and on-screen movements don't seem to synchronise quick enough. And goalkeepers seem to be universally poor, no matter their player rating and stats. But, I'm enjoying the game more than I did this time last year.

And that's largely because of the points I've illustrated above, with the new team tactics and Rush mode being the most obvious standouts.

I still feel an even more pronounced change is coming to the series in the next two years, especially in gameplay terms, but for now this feels a little more evolved than EA Sports FC 24 did – and that's a reason for any fan to consider a purchase straight away.