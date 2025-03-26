Aston Martin just revealed the ultimate home racing simulator

If you’re looking for the ultimate in luxury home racing simulators, then we think we might have found it.

It’s called the AMR-C01-R and comes from a joint effort between Aston Martin and Curv Racing Simulators, a sim company run by three-time Le Mans winner Darren Turner.

This might all sound familiar, because Aston and Curv revealed their first luxury sim racer back in 2020. That was called the AMR-C01, and after we drove it we said we’d buy one in an instant. Now there’s an updated model, called the R, which sounds like it’ll be even better.

The basic recipe remains the same as before, with the stylish carbon bodywork, carbon-backed racing seat and high-end gaming PC. But there are plenty of upgrades too. These include a lower driving position that Aston and Curv say helps accommodate taller drivers, while closely replicating the seating position of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a hypercar Turner played a major part in developing.

There’s also a new, 49-inch curved Samsung Odyssey G95C gaming monitor, with twice the refresh rate of before (up to 240 Hz, pro gamers will be pleased to hear), and support for HDR10+ visuals. Curv has beefed up the computer too, which now packs 32 GB of RAM (double its predecessor), twice the storage (2 TB) and, best of all, a powerful new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, with 32 GB of DDR5 memory. That replaces the Nvidia 2080 of the old model and should take the realism of your racing games to the next level.

Other changes include a new switch panel that has been repositioned for better ergonomics, and a sportier looking front grille that has been redesigned to improve cooling for the PC lurking inside.

Curv also says how the redesigned chassis enhances accessibility for future upgrades, “future-proofing the AMR-C01-R for years to come.”

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s chief creative officer, said: “With improved performance, and a seating position inspired by Valkyrie, this is as close to driving an Aston Martin on-track that a racer will experience. The design itself, like any Aston Martin, will fit into a residence as a sculptural work of art, not just a traditional racing simulator.”

Turner added: “We’ve refined the ergonomics and performance, to make it even more immersive, intuitive and future-proof. For those who demand the very best, this is the ultimate racing simulator.”

And the price for all this? Well let’s just say, it isn’t cheap. Limited to just 50 examples, the AMR-C01-R has a base price of £58,750 plus tax. However, that’s only slightly up on the £57,500 price tag of the 2020 original. Curv says the first deliveries are scheduled for April.