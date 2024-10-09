Arcade1Up's retro coin-op cabinets have their cheapest Prime deals yet – including the best arcade game of all time

Arcade1Up has been recreating and rereleasing classic arcade machines for years, giving fans the opportunity to own their favourites without needing to recondition original units.

It has a wide selection of coin-ops, including some of the best games to have graced arcades since the 80s. Even pinball tables have been lovingly recreated.

Now a decent selection of them are available with huge discounts for the Prime Big Deal Days event – but you have to be quick, it runs out at midnight tonight, Wednesday 9 October 2024.

One of them is also, in my opinion, the best arcade machine of all time – Star Wars. You can get that in the UK for just £487.49 right now, with 30% off the usual price of £699.99.

US gamers can get the Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition cabinet for just $379.04 – down from $499.99.

You can find some of my choices of the other big Arcade1Up bargains below, and head to Amazon UK or Amazon US to see even more.

UK Arcade1Up deals

US Arcade1Up deals

How to get the Arcade1Up deals

It's worth noting that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals during Big Deal Days (plus the usual Prime Day sales).

However, you can sign up for a 30-day trial if you are a new subscriber and can cancel at any time afterwards – before the first payment is due.