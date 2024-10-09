Arcade1Up's retro coin-op cabinets have their cheapest Prime deals yet – including the best arcade game of all time

Arcade1Up has been recreating and rereleasing classic arcade machines for years, giving fans the opportunity to own their favourites without needing to recondition original units.
It has a wide selection of coin-ops, including some of the best games to have graced arcades since the 80s. Even pinball tables have been lovingly recreated.
Now a decent selection of them are available with huge discounts for the Prime Big Deal Days event – but you have to be quick, it runs out at midnight tonight, Wednesday 9 October 2024.
One of them is also, in my opinion, the best arcade machine of all time – Star Wars. You can get that in the UK for just £487.49 right now, with 30% off the usual price of £699.99.
US gamers can get the Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition cabinet for just $379.04 – down from $499.99.
You can find some of my choices of the other big Arcade1Up bargains below, and head to Amazon UK or Amazon US to see even more.
UK Arcade1Up deals
Modelled on arguably the best arcade machine of all time, this has the original flight stick-style controller but comes with three classic games – the original Star Wars, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
Get 25% off this full-size, officially-licenced Street Fighter cabinet that contains 14 classic games, including three major Street Fighter II variants, plus a whole load of other Capcom favourites.
If you don't quite have the room, Arcade1Up also makes Partycade Machines that feature a similar-sized screen (17-inch) and full joystick controls, but can be wall-mounted to save space. Also, NBA Jam is a classic and you get three games in one here.
US Arcade1Up deals
This is the US version of the Street Fighter Legacy Edition listed above. It comes with 14 games, including three classic Street Fighter II titles, plus a whole load of other Capcom faves.
This is a digital recreation of one of the best full-sized pinball tables of the last few decades. Instead of the working parts, you play on a 23.8-inch display, but everything else is similar to the original.
Situated in a 2-player cocktail cabinet, this Mortal Kombat machine actually comes with nine games in total, including the first three Mortal Kombat games, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, and Defender.
How to get the Arcade1Up deals
It's worth noting that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals during Big Deal Days (plus the usual Prime Day sales).
However, you can sign up for a 30-day trial if you are a new subscriber and can cancel at any time afterwards – before the first payment is due.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.