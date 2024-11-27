One of the best arcade machines of all-time is finally affordable in Arcade1Up's Black Friday deals

Arcade1Up has been recreating and rereleasing classic arcade machines for years, giving fans the opportunity to own their favourites without needing to recondition original units.

It has a wide selection of coin-ops, including some of the best games to have graced arcades since the 80s. Even pinball tables have been lovingly recreated.

Now a decent selection of them are available with huge discounts for Black Friday and one is, in my opinion, the best arcade machine of all time – Star Wars. You can get that in the UK for just £524.99 right now, with 25% off the usual price of £699.99.

US gamers can get the Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition cabinet for just $398.99 – down from $499.99.

You can find some of my choices of the other big Arcade1Up bargains below, and head to Amazon UK or Amazon US to see even more.

UK Arcade1Up deals

was £699.99 now £524.99 at Amazon Modelled on arguably the best arcade machine of all time, this has the original flight stick-style controller but comes with three classic games – the original Star Wars, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Arcade1Up Galaga Deluxe Arcade Machine: was £549.99 now £479.99 at Amazon Not only do you get one of the best early shooters in the form of Galaga, but a further 13 games are available on this one machine, including Pac-Man, Galaxian, DigDug and Rolling Thunder.

was £549.99 now £408.47 at Amazon Get 26% off this full-size, officially-licenced Street Fighter cabinet that contains 14 classic games, including three major Street Fighter II variants, plus a whole load of other Capcom favourites.

was £349.99 now £234.49 at Amazon If you don't quite have the room, Arcade1Up also makes Partycade Machines that feature a similar-sized screen (17-inch) and full joystick controls, but can be wall-mounted to save space. Also, NBA Jam is a classic and you get three games in one here.

US Arcade1Up deals

was $499.99 now $398.99 at Amazon This is the US version of the Street Fighter Legacy Edition listed above. It comes with 14 games, including three classic Street Fighter II titles, plus a whole load of other Capcom faves.

was $749.99 now $498.99 at Amazon This is a digital recreation of one of the best full-sized pinball tables of the last few decades. Instead of the working parts, you play on a 23.8-inch display, but everything else is similar to the original.

was $699.99 now $499 at Amazon Situated in a 2-player cocktail cabinet, this Mortal Kombat machine actually comes with nine games in total, including the first three Mortal Kombat games, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, and Defender.

The Arcade1Up cabinets are slightly smaller than their original counterparts, allowing you to more easily fit them into your home.

The brand even has its own claw machines and other coin-op oddities, in case you fancy turning a spare room into an 80s/90s arcade parlour. It's all my dreams come true.

The company also makes an Infinity Board Game Table, which can be used to play 100s of different games using its extended-sized touchscreen. You can also find deals on that if you look around, too.