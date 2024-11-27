One of the best arcade machines of all-time is finally affordable in Arcade1Up's Black Friday deals

Arcade1Up has been recreating and rereleasing classic arcade machines for years, giving fans the opportunity to own their favourites without needing to recondition original units.
It has a wide selection of coin-ops, including some of the best games to have graced arcades since the 80s. Even pinball tables have been lovingly recreated.
Now a decent selection of them are available with huge discounts for Black Friday and one is, in my opinion, the best arcade machine of all time – Star Wars. You can get that in the UK for just £524.99 right now, with 25% off the usual price of £699.99.
US gamers can get the Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition cabinet for just $398.99 – down from $499.99.
You can find some of my choices of the other big Arcade1Up bargains below, and head to Amazon UK or Amazon US to see even more.
UK Arcade1Up deals
Modelled on arguably the best arcade machine of all time, this has the original flight stick-style controller but comes with three classic games – the original Star Wars, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.
Arguably the greatest light gun machine ever made, Time Crisis has been recreated in the much-more storable form. It also includes the light gun games Point Break, Steel Gunner and Steel Gunner 2.
Not only do you get one of the best early shooters in the form of Galaga, but a further 13 games are available on this one machine, including Pac-Man, Galaxian, DigDug and Rolling Thunder.
Get 26% off this full-size, officially-licenced Street Fighter cabinet that contains 14 classic games, including three major Street Fighter II variants, plus a whole load of other Capcom favourites.
If you don't quite have the room, Arcade1Up also makes Partycade Machines that feature a similar-sized screen (17-inch) and full joystick controls, but can be wall-mounted to save space. Also, NBA Jam is a classic and you get three games in one here.
US Arcade1Up deals
This is the US version of the Street Fighter Legacy Edition listed above. It comes with 14 games, including three classic Street Fighter II titles, plus a whole load of other Capcom faves.
Officially licensed from Namco, this all-in-one unit contains 12 games, including Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, DigDug, Rally-X and Rolling Thunder.
This is a digital recreation of one of the best full-sized pinball tables of the last few decades. Instead of the working parts, you play on a 23.8-inch display, but everything else is similar to the original.
Situated in a 2-player cocktail cabinet, this Mortal Kombat machine actually comes with nine games in total, including the first three Mortal Kombat games, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, and Defender.
The Arcade1Up cabinets are slightly smaller than their original counterparts, allowing you to more easily fit them into your home.
The brand even has its own claw machines and other coin-op oddities, in case you fancy turning a spare room into an 80s/90s arcade parlour. It's all my dreams come true.
The company also makes an Infinity Board Game Table, which can be used to play 100s of different games using its extended-sized touchscreen. You can also find deals on that if you look around, too.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
