Surprise! Switch 2 is back IN STOCK on Amazon right now
Amazon has Nintendo's new console back in stock once again, but act fast!
It's been a full 11 days since the Nintendo Switch 2 went on sale, promptly selling out, with rare restocks appearing sporadically at various retailers. But Amazon has added a surprise restock – so you'll need to be quick if you want to bag the console.
Grab the Switch 2 deal on Amazon right now
Many had pre-ordered Nintendo's new console – millions, as it's officially the fastest-selling console ever, with more than 3.5 million units shipping in just 4 days – but if you weren't one of those people, then T3's UK stock tracker has been a helping hand.
It was during my daily update of that very tracker feature today that I spotted Amazon's surprise drop of new stock. Whether you want the console on its own or in the Mario Kart World bundle, both are in stock as I write this. So the choice is yours!
Amazon
The go-to retailer for many people, the Switch 2 console only and Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle are now available on the site. So get to it, as they won't last long!
My Switch 2 had arrived earlier than the official on-sale date, so I've been playing with the new console for almost two weeks now. I'd strongly recommend buying a microSD Express card to expand storage right now, plus these 4 Switch 2 extras are genuinely essential for Nintendo's new console too.
It's easy to see why the console has been so popular – and why it scored a lucrative 5-stars in T3's review. It's got me back into Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with that graphical update a great example of the console's improved power, and Mario Kart World is a hoot too. The promise of yet more to come only makes me more excited.
While many retailers over the past 10 days have been pushing 'mega bundles' of stock, adding controllers and the Camera and other accessories to ensure additional sales, I'm pleased to see the Switch 2 is now back to its 'normal' bundles, so you only need to buy what you want/need. And Amazon's price-gouged scalper sales have gone too, which is a relief.
Anyway, let's-a-go! With the Nintendo Switch 2 now here to buy on Amazon, you'll want to act quick if you're to secure the new console this week. Amazon is likely to sell out quickly once people catch wind of this sale. Good luck!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.