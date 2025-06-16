Surprise! Switch 2 is back IN STOCK on Amazon right now

It's been a full 11 days since the Nintendo Switch 2 went on sale, promptly selling out, with rare restocks appearing sporadically at various retailers. But Amazon has added a surprise restock – so you'll need to be quick if you want to bag the console.

Grab the Switch 2 deal on Amazon right now

Many had pre-ordered Nintendo's new console – millions, as it's officially the fastest-selling console ever, with more than 3.5 million units shipping in just 4 days – but if you weren't one of those people, then T3's UK stock tracker has been a helping hand.

It was during my daily update of that very tracker feature today that I spotted Amazon's surprise drop of new stock. Whether you want the console on its own or in the Mario Kart World bundle, both are in stock as I write this. So the choice is yours!

My Switch 2 had arrived earlier than the official on-sale date, so I've been playing with the new console for almost two weeks now. I'd strongly recommend buying a microSD Express card to expand storage right now, plus these 4 Switch 2 extras are genuinely essential for Nintendo's new console too.

It's easy to see why the console has been so popular – and why it scored a lucrative 5-stars in T3's review. It's got me back into Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with that graphical update a great example of the console's improved power, and Mario Kart World is a hoot too. The promise of yet more to come only makes me more excited.

While many retailers over the past 10 days have been pushing 'mega bundles' of stock, adding controllers and the Camera and other accessories to ensure additional sales, I'm pleased to see the Switch 2 is now back to its 'normal' bundles, so you only need to buy what you want/need. And Amazon's price-gouged scalper sales have gone too, which is a relief.

Anyway, let's-a-go! With the Nintendo Switch 2 now here to buy on Amazon, you'll want to act quick if you're to secure the new console this week. Amazon is likely to sell out quickly once people catch wind of this sale. Good luck!