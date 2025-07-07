3 best early Prime Day pro controller deals – for PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox and PC
Whether you own a console or PC, there's an easy way to upgrade your gaming experience – with a pro controller.
Available across all gaming platforms, and sometimes from the brands themselves, pro controllers generally offer extra, mappable buttons, more robust build quality, and even swappable elements to give you a more customised feel. They can often cost a fair bit more than regular controllers.
However, with Amazon Prime Day about to start, I've found a trio of great deals on pro gamepads for PS5, Xbox and PC – making them more accessible. And what's more, I own or have used each of them myself, so can assure you that they're very much worth the upgrade.
Sony's own DualSense Edge controller for PS5 and PS5 Pro is an essential purchase if you take your PlayStation gaming seriously. It is more sturdy than the regular DualSense, allows for customisable profiles, and comes with swappable thumbstick modules, so you can change them when feeling worn.
The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra was one of the first controllers to include a "Command Display" – a small screen at the top of the controller itself that gives you more granular control over profiles and other functions. It also comes with a handy charging dock. To get the deal, you just need to enter "ELEC20" at checkout.
Similar to the DualSense Edge, the Revolution 5 Pro gives you so many more buttons and options than a regular controller, including swappable thumbsticks. Where it really excels though is that you can add weights into the grips to change the feel of the controller itself. It's also available in black.
Each of these controllers come highly recommended, and there might be some more deals on others coming during the Prime Day sales from 8-11 July. We'll inform you of those too, but while they will require you to be an Amazon Prime member, none of the above need any form of additional subscription.
Indeed, they are available from different UK retailers – Amazon, Argos and Currys.
However, if you do want to sign up for Amazon Prime to make use of prospective deals over the coming days, you can actually do so for a trial period of 30 days for free. After that time, you can decide to cancel your membership and not have to pay a single penny.
Of course, Prime doesn't just give you access to the Prime Day deals, you also get Amazon Prime Video, Prime Gaming, free next and even same day delivery on 1,000s of items and a whole lot more.
You might even decide it's worth keeping.
