I've tested hundreds of pairs of earbuds – this is the Black Friday deal I'd buy

With the best Black Friday deals already well underway, it's time to start crafting your shopping list and getting ready to pounce on the bargains. Fast-fingered savvy shoppers could easily sort their entire shopping list out before the 'official' weekend arrives.
As someone who tests a lot of earbuds, I'm a firm believer that owning a good pair is one of the best investments you can make. Whether you love top tier audio as a music fan, need some great fidelity for your favourite podcast, or simply need some stylish ANC for your next work call, a great pair of earbuds can solve your problems.
If you're going to invest in a quality pair, it's wise to shop the sales. There, you'll find some killer discounts to make the purchase a little easier to swallow – like the Sony WF-1000XM5, now just £188.99 at Amazon!
Save £70 on the fantastic Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds at Amazon. Those are a killer pair of earbuds with top notch ANC and sound quality.
That's a killer deal. These are still in the top 5 best earbuds I've ever used, which is no mean feat whatsoever! It's a serious piece of kit, and it's even more attractive at this new, lower price.
For that money, you're getting some of the best sounding earbuds out there, complete with a really resolute profile which is adept at just about anything you might think to throw at it. Pair that up with Sony's app – which itself is one of the best on the market – and you enter a world of customisation and optionality. Tweak to your hearts content to find the profile that is right for you.
As if all of that weren't enough, these earbuds are devilishly handsome. Okay, the style probably isn't the first thing to concern yourself with, but once you've got beyond the epic sound quality and the incredible ANC, it's nice to know that you'll still look just as stylish when wearing your new buds.
